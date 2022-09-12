Golf Places Seventh at Hamilton Invitational

TEAM LEADERBOARD | PLAYER LEADERBOARD

NEW HARTFORD, NY – The Ithaca College golf team competed at the Hamilton Invitational at the Yahnundasis Golf Club on September 10-11 and finished seventh out of 14 schools in the two-day event. Ithaca was tied for sixth after Saturday’s opening round with a 324 (+32) and then finished seventh after a 334 (+42) on Sunday to total 658.

Yahnundasis is a par-73, 5,828-yard course and Featured 78 Golfers this weekend from a loaded field of five nationally ranked teams – No. 1 Emory University, No. 5 Williams College No. 8 New York University, No. 12 Amherst College and No. 22 Middlebury College. The host school, Hamilton College, is receiving votes in the most recent Division III Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll.

Emory won the team title with a two-round total of 600 (+16), as the Eagles carded 302 and 298 over the weekend. Emory’s Sharon Mun was the top medalist with a one-under 145 (73, 72).

Amherst finished in second with a 603, while Hamilton came in third at 616, and Williams was fourth with 618. Middlebury took fifth at 621 and NYU finished sixth at 632.

The Bombers were led by Mary Gersec , who shot 161 (+15) on the weekend to tie for 28th. Gersec shot an 82 (+9) on Saturday and followed up with 79 (+6) on Sunday.

Cristea Park was next in line with 163 (+17) to tie for 32nd, as she shot 80 on Saturday and 83 in round two.

Rheanna DeCrow was close behind in a tie for 34th as she fired a 164 (+18), with an opening round of 79 and 85 on Sunday.

Annika Michel concluded the weekend for IC with a two-round total of 170 (+24) to finish in 43rd. Michel shot 83 to open the weekend and then carded 87 today.

The Bombers will travel down to the New York University Invitational next weekend at the Shackamaxon Country Club in Scotch Plains, NJ