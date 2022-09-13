Golf outing was another successful event Garrett Clipper

Golf outing was another successful event

To the editor:

The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation held its third golf outing on Aug. 28. We were overwhelmed with the patronage and encouragement received from sponsorship and participation in the outing! The John Good team won first place, followed closely by the Kyle Branscum team. Third place went to the Mike Good team.

Our utmost thanks go out to the following businesses and individuals that provided sponsorship of the event. These sponsors include: Adventure Homes, Ambassador Enterprises LLC, ASG/An Emcor Company, Beacon Credit Union, Best Yet Design, Bill Yoder Ford, Blue Moon, Committee to Elect Ben Smaltz State Representative, Custer Grain Co. Inc., Dan and Jody Gochenour, Doug and Tonya Weaver, Flagstar Home Lending, Flower Pot Garden Center, ForeverLawn Northeast Indiana, Funk Family Farm, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District and School Board, Garrett Country Club, Garrett-Keyser- Butler Education Foundation Board, Garrett High School Athletics, Garrett Middle School Athletics, Garrett State Bank, Garrett Veterinary Hospital, Good Welding LLC, Griffith Rubber Mills of Garrett, Hometown Graphics, Kelham Farms, Kyle and Lauren Branscum, Littlejohn Auctions, M&S Steel Corporation , MartinRiley Architects Engineers, Mefford, Weber & Blythe PC, Metal Technologies, PG Designs, SJK Farms, Taylor Rental Center, The BodywoRx Co., The Chamberlin Group Reynolds Wealth Management, The Italian Grille, The RBT Group LLC, Todd and Sandra Kidder , Tom and Tina Drzewiecki, Tracy and Holly Joseph, Wible Realty and the Yarian Family. In addition, we would like to thank the GKB students and adults who volunteered their time in support of the GKB Education Foundation. These sponsors and individuals were instrumental in ensuring a great day of golf for all our participating team members!

All proceeds from the golf outing will be used for the GKB Resource Room where there are numerous items including Classroom and personal care items, and also Scholarships and innovative teacher grants. These items are selected by the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District teachers and staff, as they support the students of GKB and meet our mission statement of “One Community, Lifelong Impact.” The foundation was created in 2017 and is a 501©3 organization.

Anyone with questions on this or other programs associated with the foundation may find information at [email protected] and follow us on Facebook at GKB Education Foundation.

The date for the fourth GKB Education Foundation Golf Outing is Aug. 27, 2023!

Sincerely,

Marc Chamberlin

President, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation Inc.