Golf Outing Supports Police Foundation Programs | Clubs & Organizations

Marco Island Country Club Hosted the Marco Police Foundation’s Annual Golf Outing and Fundraiser. The event, originally scheduled for fall, was rescheduled due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Approximately 100 players enjoyed a luncheon before taking to the links for an 18-hole scramble event.

Participants purchased raffle tickets for various prizes and giveaways which were announced at the end of the day as final scores were placed on the winners’ board.

The proceeds from this event go to help fund much of the assistance which the Foundation uses to support officers and their families should those needs arise. Those funds also help to provide Scholarships which are awarded to officers seeking to further their education. Scholarships are also available to family members for educational purposes.

During the luncheon Police Chief Tracy Frazzano thanked those in attendance for their generosity in their support for the Foundation and the officers and employees within the department.

For more information regarding the Foundation and how to become a member and assist in their role supporting the department, visit their website at www.marcopolicefoundation.org.