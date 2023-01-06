Golf Or Motherhood – Should Women Have To Choose?

It’s the Ultimate juggling act, being a professional golfer and a mother. Even at club level, some Mothers set the pause button on their golf game in order to bring up kids. Family or golf? Should we really have to choose?

Back in the 70s Mothers on tour were a rare breed. Judy Rankin relied solely on volunteers and sometimes had to withdraw from events if she couldn’t secure someone to take care of her daughter. In the same era, multiple major winner Susie Maxwell Berning managed to juggle motherhood with pro golf. It was doable but it was tough.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button