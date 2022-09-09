Golf Opens Season at Badger Invitational on Sept. 11-13

MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men’s golf team heads to Madison on Sept. 11-13 to compete in the Badger Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course.

Representing the Golden Eagles in the season opener will be Bhoom Sima Aree , Nicolás Evangelio , Tyler Leach , Max Lyons and Patrick Adler .

Juniors Josh Robinson and Aidan Lafferty will be competing as individuals in the Badger Individual at Pleasant View Golf Course on Sept. 11-12.

THE EVENT

This is Marquette’s first time competing in the Badger Invitational since the 2018-19 season.

MU will compete against 17 other Universities in the Badger Invitational. The 17- team field includes host Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Purdue, South Florida, UAB, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Campbell, Illinois State, Augusta, Northern Illinois, Western Carolina, South Dakota State, Maryland and Western Kentucky .

The tournament will consist of 54 holes with 18 being played each day beginning Sunday at 8:30 am and concluding Tuesday afternoon. Live scoring for the tournament will be available on Golfstat.

Tee times for each round of the Badger Invitational will begin at 8:30 am with groups teeing off of holes one and 10.

THE COURSE

The par-72 course is set to play at 7,286 yards featuring five par-threes and par-fives with eight par-fours.

The course’s signature holes are the 16th and 18th. The former is a 554-yard par five featuring three fairways and 12 bunkers. The final hole is a 443-yard par-four going uphill 182 feet between the woodland and prairie.

Golf Digest Ranks University Ridge GC as the 15th-ranked course in the state of Wisconsin.

MARQUETTE’S LINEUP

Lineup: Bhoom Sima Aree , Nicolás Evangelio , Tyler Leach , Max Lyons , Patrick Adler

Individuals: Aidan Lafferty , Josh Robinson

Senior Tyler Leach Returns this season as the most experienced golfer on the Golden Eagles’ roster with over 100 rounds of collegiate competition under his belt. Leach is the Lone Golden Eagle to have competed at the last Badger Invitational back in 2018 during his Freshman season. They finished the tournament 9-over-par with a low round of 71, 1-under-par.

Of Marquette’s returners, Nicolás Evangelio posted the lowest 18-hole score last season with a 63, 8-under-par, at Surf Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Sophomore Max Lyons comes back with the low 54-hole total from last season with an 11-under, 205, which he shot at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

UP NEXT:

The Golden Eagles will be back in action on Sept. 26-27 at the Windon Memorial Classic in Skokie, Illinois Hosted by Northwestern at Evanston Golf Club.

Between their tournaments, the Marquette men’s golf team will be hosting their 31st annual Golf Team Fundraiser at the University Club of Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 23, register here.

Keep up with the Marquette men’s golf program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMGolf) and Instagram (@MarquetteMGolf) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MarquetteMGolf).