Golf Opened Fall Campaign at Don Scalf Memorial Tournament

The Winston-Salem State University men’s golf team officially opened up their 2022-2023 golf season. They began their fall segment of play in North Carolina Wesleyan University’s Don Scalf Memorial Golf Tournament, at the Belmont Lakes Golf Club in Rock Mount, North Carolina.

The Rams golf team concluded their first-round of play carding a team score of 328 (+40). Freshman, Ahmad Raoul led the team with an individual score of 74 (+2), while the other freshman, Alex Chenard (82, +10), Jacob Moore (84, +12), Tyler Thomas (88, +12), and Tasj Brown (93, +21) struggled to find their rhythm in their first Collegiate start.

Day two of the tournament proved to be a better day for the Rams as the team improved their overall team score by one stroke, carding a 327 (+39).

Ahmad Raoul led the team in scoring with a finish tied for 22nd with a tournament total of 154. Alex Chenard and Jacob Moore finished tied for 36th with a score of 163. Tyler Thomas finished Solo 45th with a score of 175, and Tasj Brown finished 48th with a score of 198.”

From Coach Penny:

“I’m very proud of our first performance for the season. Considering last season was a restart and having to fill a team with student athletes who had little to no golf experience, I’m grateful to be where we are. We have a full recruiting class. We have a full schedule and I’m excited to see where these young men will take our program this season.”

The Rams golf team will be in a competition next week in the HBCU Golf Invitational down in Braselton, Georgia.