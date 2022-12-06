Golf on TV: How to watch the QBE Shootout and other pro Tours

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

Site: Naples, Florida.

Course: Tiburon GC. Yardage: 7,382. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.8 million. Winning team’s share: $950,000.

Television: Watch on FuboTV
Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-2 pm (Golf Channel), 2-4 pm (NBC).

Previous winners: Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.

Last week: Viktor Hovland won the Hero World Challenge.

Notes: PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions players make up the 12 two-player teams in this Unofficial event. … Next year it changes to a mixed-team event. … Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na will not defend because it is a PGA Tour-sanctioned event and they have been suspended for signing with Saudi-backed LIV Golf. … This is the third time in the last four PGA Tour-sanctioned events that LIV players were defending champions. … Former Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker, a four-time Winner on the PGA Tour Champions this year, is playing with Cameron Young, the PGA Tour Rookie of the year. … Nelly Korda (with Denny McCarthy) and Lexi Thompson (with Maverick McNealy) are the two LPGA Tour players in the field at Tiburon. … Nine players in the Shootout field from last year are now with LIV. … Harris English and Matt Kuchar are three-time winners of the Shootout. They are paired together again this year.

