Golf offers much to the community and Port Townsend Letter to the editor

I urge the city to keep the Port Townsend golf course open for the long-term.

Having played the course over the last 42 years, including my years on the high school golf team, I remember how it was revitalized in the late 1980s when upgrades were made, including installing a sprinkler system, adding a driving range, and replacing the old clubhouse. These improvements helped increase play from the general public and participation in tournaments. Now is the time to make some needed improvements to ensure the long-term viability of the course.

It provides an activity for Residents of all age groups, including seniors, young families, and Juniors in addition to being the home for the high school team. Having lived half a mile from the course during my years as a junior golfer, I know firsthand how the convenient location in the middle of town makes it an ideal summer activity for kids.

In contrast to other areas of the country, the climate of the Pacific Northwest allows the course to remain open and playable all year except for the rare days when there is snow on the ground.

Golf offers one of many recreational opportunities for the community along with the pool, pickleball courts, Fort Worden, and the Larry Scott Trail. There is no reason we have to choose between having a 9-hole course and Parks or trails for the non-golfers to enjoy, we can have both.

Carl Danielson

PORT TOWNSEND