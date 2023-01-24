Golf Odds And Tips At Torrey Pines For 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

FILE – Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts to his putt on the 17th green during the final round of the US … [+] Open Golf Championship, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) AP

World No. 3 Jon Rahm has his sights set on being the No. 1 ranked golfer again after winning last week’s The American Express event. Rahm’s odds are almost cut in half this week as the prohibitive favorite to win at Torrey Pines for the second time. The 28-year-old Spaniard has three top-5 finishes in the Farmers Insurance Open since winning the tournament in 2017. Rahm also won the 2021 US Open on Torrey Pines’ South Course. His stats and results have been most dominant in California since 2017.

Jon Rahm’s current form includes four wins in his last seven worldwide starts plus he tied for 2nd, 4th and 8th with a scoring average of 66.9.

Golf Courses and Odds to Win Farmers Insurance Open

Torrey Pines South Course – 7,765 yards, Par 72 (3 rounds for those who make the cut)

Torrey Pines North Course – 7,258 yards, Par 72 (1 round)

Leading favorites and contenders:

Jon Rahm (+390)

Xander Schauffele (+1100)

Tony Finau (+1200)

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris (+1400)

Sungjae Im, Max Homa (+2000)

Jason Day (+2200)

Taylor Montgomery (+2600)

Maverick McNealy (+3100)

Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim (+3300)

Sahith Theegala (+4200)

Cameron Davis (+4500)

JJ Spaun, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley (+5000)

Five of the top-10 and 10 of the top-25 players in the world golf rankings tee it up at Torrey Pines this week.

Notable full tournament match-ups: (DraftKings)

Tony Finau (-140) vs Max Homa (+115)

Jon Rahm (-200) vs Xander Schauffele (+160)

Collin Morikawa (-120) vs Sungjae Im (+100)

Justin Thomas (-140) vs Maverick McNealy (+115)

Will Zalatoris (-140) vs Si Woo Kim (+115)

Jason Day (-110) vs Taylor Montgomery (-110)

My sharp betting group contacts sent me three winners last week of four tournament match-ups. This week’s full tournament match-ups at Torrey Pines include:

Sebastian Munoz (-105) over Adam Svensson, now -145 at BetMGM

Cam Davis (+105) over Keegan Bradley, now -135 at BetMGM

Jon Rahm (-200) over Colin Morikawa

Not all top online sportsbooks carry select match-ups. So shop and compare as you consider your golf bets and understand the tournament match-up odds change more quickly with bets and interest.

Will Zalatoris is a leading contender at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament. (AP … [+] Photo/Matt York) AP

Golf Picks and Stats

While the leading favorites generate more of the bets and money to win, there are dozens of other contenders and dark horses capable of challenging for a win and top finishing position.

Fanshare Sports notes that Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris and Taylor Montgomery and drawing the most Buzz and interest in daily Fantasy golf with correlated betting interest.

Rick Gehman provides more Fantasy golf Picks and projections for Golf Digest with stats and correlated betting interest. Top interest includes Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Maverick McNealy, Taylor Pendrith, Nick Hardy and Kevin Yu. Players to fade or bet against in match-ups, top finishing position and Fantasy lineups include Sahith Theegala, Luke List, Harris English, Rickie Fowler and Lanto Griffin.

Many others at even longer odds and triple digit prices that can challenge for top finishing position payouts as well, like Davis Thompson did last week start to finish before finishing Solo second 1-shot behind Jon Rahm.

Plenty of players with multiple top-10 finishes in the Farmers Insurance Open over the last five years. Golf Stats founder Sal Johnson notes those in their tournament preview and player performance charts: Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer, Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Luke List, and Will Zalatoris. In addition, seven other players have recorded multiple top-20 finishes over the same 5-year span: Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland, Lanto Griffin, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Michael Thompson, and JB Holmes.

Here are some additional players and picks to win the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open from leading golf experts, analysts and handicappers.

PGATour.com staff: Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele

Action Network Staff: Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele

Ben Coley, SportingLife: Jason Day, Maverick McNealy, Cam Davis, Taylor Pendrith

Check out more players golf odds and tournament coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open including tee times and pairings as betting on golf continues to be a most popular sport offering more ways to win.

