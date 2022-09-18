‘Golf Needs You’: Golf World Reacts to John Daly’s Recent Regarding Health Update
John Daly might not be counted in the elite list of the Greatest golfers. But he is rightly counted in the list of most prominent players in the game. Over the years, the bad boy of golf has succeeded in creating a colossal fan base for himself. A fanbase that has supported the former PGA and Open Championship Winner through thick and thin. Yesterday was no different.
Coming on board yet again, fans Yesterday gave another glimpse of their support towards a struggling Daly.
Fans sympathize with John Daly over his surgery
In the urge to overcome his back-to-back unpleasant results, John Daly recently headed to South Dakota, taking part in the Sanford International. However, little did he know that the urge to improve his record would end up putting a temporary halt to his career.
Following a decent day 1, Daly kicked off day 2 on a positive note. However, struggling with an unknown injury, he was forced to withdraw after playing just six holes at the Minnehaha Country Club. Later, he took to his Twitter handle, opening up about the reason behind his withdrawal. Turns out that Daly was struggling with his knee.
“Saddens me that I had to WD from the Sanford International…I know the fans knew I was in pain. Looking like surgery on my left knee. I do know these are some of the greatest fans! Be back next year healed up! Luv & will miss y’all!” they wrote.
Saddens me that I had to WD from the @SanfordIntl …I know the fans knew I was in pain. Looking like surgery on my left knee. I do know these are some of the greatest fans! Be back next year healed up! Luv & will miss y’all!
— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) September 17, 2022
As mentioned earlier, Daly is one of the most loved golfers on the tour. Considering his aura, it goes without saying that fans took no time to back their Champion in a time like this. Taking to the comments section, fans flooded the Tweet with their heartiest well wishes for the California-born player. Some of them wrote:
Good luck bud! Get that knee fixed. Golf needs you. 👊
— Hammer ⛳️ (@gcat2007) September 17, 2022
Get right Captain John love watching you play
— Spud Moore (@SpudMoore) September 18, 2022
You the man John Daly if you do have to have surgery I hope it goes well and you Recover well and come back Stronger than ever
— Frankie Padgett (@Frankiepdawgs) September 17, 2022
While numerous fans showered their good wishes on Daly, another set of fans opened up about their yet-to-be-fulfilled wishes. Wishes that ranged from seeing him live to taking his photos and autographs. They wrote:
All the best with surgery and recovery. Saw you at the JCB a few weeks ago in the UK, it was great to see you play golf in person. Hopefully a few more years of enjoyment left 👍
— Will (@willorwillnot88) September 17, 2022
Dad and I were upset to hear the news as we have followed you every year here! Heal up and hope to see you next year! Still got to get that picture in matching pants!
— Nate Brower (@Brower222) September 18, 2022
Damn. I was going to get tickets for the Furyk and Friends event in Jacksonville because you were scheduled. Still might, but I’m definitely less interested now.
— JohnJVPaceJax (@pace_jv) September 17, 2022
The withdrawal of Daly comes at an unfortunate time. Scrolling through the gone by years, the 56-year-old has played numerous tournaments. However, his best individual finish over the past year has been a single T2 at the Insperity Invitational. It goes without saying, a possible knee surgery could further impact Daly’s performance in the coming tournaments.
What are your views on Daly’s injury? Do let us know in the comments below.
