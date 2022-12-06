Golf Nation Swings Into Video Commerce

Comedian David Feherty stars in a new Hidden camera show on Golf Nation. Golf Nation

With Netflix

NFLX

and Disney+ joining Hulu and HBO Max in releasing cheaper ad-supported subscription tiers that bare more than a passing resemblance to old fashioned linear TV, it certainly feels like streaming media is fresh out of new tricks. In an era when content consumers delight in powering through an entire season of a show over a weekend, anything that actively disrupts a binge-watching session feels retrograde.

“I think there is a tremendous lack of innovation in the television and streaming media business’ approach to the customer experience,” Nick Buzzell, CEO of NBTV, the digital media company behind Spirits Network and the newly launched Golf Nation, says.

The video Commerce play pairs lifestyle-oriented programming with seamless in-video purchases. When watching an original series like Ambush where Comedian David Feherty surprises unsuspecting marks while they’re playing a round or Golf Unseen, a Travelogue Exploring South Africa, Occasionally a “buy bar” will pop up, promoting anything from a rangefinder or travel bag to apparel. Once viewers are signed up and have inputted their credit card information, they can instantly click and buy, right then and there, without interrupting the program.

“Our vision is: see it, buy it and have it delivered without leaving the screen. We believe we’ve reinvented the entire opportunity for direct-to-consumer advertising and this is the format consumers will adopt to and enjoy. We have the opportunity with our technology to apply it to existing channels and we have the opportunity to work with strategic partners to enable their video to be shoppable on multiple sites and platforms,” ​​Buzzell adds.

Suzy Whaley, the director of instruction for the Country Club at Mirasol, was handpicked to head up Golf Nation. It’s a fitting post for the frequent trailblazer who back in 2003 became the first woman in 58 years to qualify and play in a PGA Tour event. 15 years later she became the first woman to serve as president of the PGA of America. Whaley, who this past fall added first woman to Captain the United States men’s team at the 30th PGA Cup to her lengthy list of plaudits, was excited by the opportunity to create inclusive content and showcase the entertainment lifestyle and community aspects of the game.

“So many different walks of life play the game and I want to be sure as we build and grow that we are offering a place where everyone sees themselves in the content in some way. I believe the game needs to look more like the communities we serve,” Whaley, who also hosts the network’s Newlywed Game-esque Don’t I know you? says.

“This platform gives us an opportunity to showcase people who love the game but have never seen themselves showcased in the game,” she adds.

Whaley is confident the model NBTV has created will catch on and be widely adopted in the future. She wouldn’t be all surprised if down the road you could be watching the US Open and be able to purchase Sahith Theegala’s Hoodie or Cameron Champ’s shoes right after they make their opening tee shot.

“If a company, a tour or anyone wanted to directly target a consumer I can’t imagine why they wouldn’t want to do that. Advertisers are seeing a great opportunity and brand strength through it,” Whaley says, adding that the ads feel authentic as consumers have the choice whether to click and purchase an item.

Transactional revenue, brand sponsorships and media placements within programming currently make up their revenue pie. They have also partnered with Short Par 4 to offer a seasonal membership box customers will be able to fill from a curated selection of products.

Golf Nation’s sneak peak period began yesterday with a slate of five original series along with another four licensed shows watchable on GolfNation.com. In the coming months they will launch a mobile app and make their programming available on Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung, Roku and a host of others. The game plan is to be on every connected TV platform by the end of next year.

NBTV raised $15 million in venture capital for its content division, including a Series A round last year and is currently in the midst of a Series B that will close early next year. Notable Backers of the company include Mindy Grossman, currently a Partner at Consello, former K-Swiss president David Nichols and Mark Bezos of HighPost Capital—who famously joined his older brother Jeff on Blue Origin’s first human-crewed spaceflight.