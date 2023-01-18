Golf Nation & Ocean City, Maryland partner for ‘Ambush’ show

(NEW YORK, NY) – Golf Nation and Ocean City, Maryland Tourism have partnered to feature the popular golf destination inside the hilarious “Ambush with David Feherty” show on the new golf-lifestyle entertainment network with in-video shopping.

“Ambush” was filmed at Eagle’s Landing Golf Course in Ocean City with Feherty, golf’s foremost funnyman, pulling off hidden-camera hijinks to embarrass unassuming golfers. Golf instructor and Golf Mind & Body Ambassador Mark Wood joins the fun at the end of each Episode to highlight the focus needed when teeing it up under pressure.

Within the six- to eight-minute episodes, “buy bars” intermittently pop up on the screen for viewers to click to receive information about travel packages for Ocean City’s 17 Championship golf courses and cultural activities.

The four season-one episodes are free to watch www.golfnation.com and coming soon to connected TVs.

“Filming with Golf Nation, I succeeded in putting some fun back into the game,” says Feherty, the former professional golfer, current golf broadcaster and stand-up comedian, “often at the expense of innocent hackers, of course.”

In October 2022, Feherty became a spokesperson for Ocean City, Maryland’s golf and tourism offerings. In his words, Ocean City is a “coastal paradise that deserves a spot on everyone’s bucket list.” The two-year partnership launched with a testimonial video that showcases all Ocean City offers for travelers both on and off the green.

“Golf Nation’s production of ‘Ambush with David Feherty’ spotlights the good times Golfers can experience in Ocean City,” says Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City, Maryland. “It is a Pleasure for our destination to be a part of this incredibly refreshing series from Golf Nation celebrating the lifestyle of golf and the communities it serves. We invite travelers far and wide to join us and enjoy all Ocean City has to offer.”

Last month, Golf Nation h sneak-peeked as the first and only producer of original, entertaining golf-lifestyle shows with the ability for viewers to instantly purchase items on-screen while never leaving the streaming experience. Each commercial-free Episode is five to 30 minutes while Specials may be longer.

In early 2023, in addition to www.golfnation.com the channel – dubbed “Netflix Meets Home Shopping Network” – will be available via mobile app, connected-smart TVs, Apple TV, Android, Fire TV and Roku.

“The buy bar inside Golf Nation’s original shows is our secret sauce,” says Nick Buzzell, Chairman and CEO of Golf Nation, noting that equipment, travel, fashion, technology, instruction, club lifestyle and fitness brands are already partnering with the new channel.

About Golf Nation

A product of NBTV Channels and NBTV Studios, Golf Nation is poised to impact golf like HGTV has done for home design and Food Network for the culinary world. It is the first and only producer of original golf-lifestyle shows with the ability for viewers to instantly purchase items while never leaving the screen. This watch-buy-play approach benefits brands looking for instant, commercial-free, direct-to-consumer shoppable marketing opportunities with more precise metrics than Static and other video platforms. Golf Nation’s sister channel, Spirits Network , has proven this format to be extremely successful, and more than 60 percent of network viewers count golf as a passion. The monthly active viewer base for Golf Nation is projected to top 50M by early 2024.

More information: www.golfnation.com , [email protected] .

About Ocean City, Maryland

Located along Maryland’s coast in Worcester County, Ocean City (OC) stretches along 10 miles of beach from the Inlet to the Delaware state line. Awarded as one of TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Beaches and “One of America’s Cleanest, Greenest Beach Communities,” it claims three distinct Neighborhoods – Downtown, Midtown and Uptown – each with a charm and offering all its own.

OC includes more than 200 restaurants, 17 Championship golf courses, and the Roland E. Powell Convention Center that features nearly 250,000 square feet of floor space. Founded in 1875, the town has become a year-round destination. The iconic Boardwalk offers three miles of food, games and shopping, and accommodations include more than 10,000 hotel rooms from major hotel chains to quaint, locally owned gems, and 21,000 rentable condominiums.

The convenient resort town, by car, is within five hours of New York and Richmond, and less than three hours from Baltimore, Washington, DC and Philadelphia and, by air, the Salisbury/Ocean City Regional Airport is just 30 minutes from OC.

To learn more and start planning your trip: www.ococan.com