GOLF names three inductees to the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame

From left: Randy Smith, Mike McGetrick and the late Ben Doyle are the 2022 inductees into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame.

GOLF Magazine has named Randy Smith, Mike McGetrick and the late Ben Doyle as the 2022 inductee class into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame.

“The three Gentlemen we have chosen to Honor with this Distinction are wholly deserving of our praise given the work they have done to elevate the art of golf instruction,” GOLF Magazine Editor-in-Chief David DeNunzio said. “We have the utmost respect for Randy, Mike and Ben, and commend them for their considerable contributions to the game.”

GOLF Magazine established the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame in 1999 and it remains the only hall of fame dedicated solely to golf instruction. More than 25 instructors including Jim Flick, Jack Grout, Claude and Butch Harmon, David Leadbetter, Manuel de la Torre, Paul Runyan, Bob Toski, Peggy Kirk Bell, Dave Pelz, Harvey Penick, Jim McLean and Mike Adams have been inducted since its inception.

Here’s more on this year’s class:

Randy Smith

Smith is now best known as former World No. 1 and reigning Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler’s coach. He serves as the Professional Emeritus and Director of Instruction at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas and was previously the club’s Head Golf Professional, a position he held since 1980.

He is an 18-time PGA of America National Award Winner and was named the 1996 National PGA Professional of the Year and the 2002 National PGA Teacher of the Year. His list of pupils includes PGA Tour pros Justin Leonard, Martin Flores, Harrison Frazer, Ryan Palmer and Paul Haley.

Smith has guided at least 11 junior and collegiate players to the PGA Tour and has been the Coach of players receiving 16 All-American honors and more than 100 college scholarships.

He’s the founder of the Randy Smith Teaching Center, home to numerous PGA Professionals and top Amateur Golfers from around the world.

Smith started The Great 108, a fundraising event held annually at Royal Oaks Country Club to benefit junior golf in northern Texas, in 1983. It has raised nearly $2 million annually since its inception.

Mike McGetrick

McGetrick is a PGA Master Teaching Professional and made a name for himself as one of the top coaches for Amateur Golfers around the country through his award-winning academy. He’s currently the director of instruction at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

He was the 1999 National PGA Teacher of the Year and is a five-time Colorado PGA Teacher of the Year. McGetrick became known for his communication skills, which help golfers reach the top of their games.

His professional coaching resume is no less impressive, having worked with Juli Inkster, Meg Mallon, Beth Daniel, Wendy Ward, Karrie Webb, Pat Hurst, Dana Dormann, Lauri Merten, Gary Hallberg, Tom Purtzer and Brandt Jobe.

Ben Doyle

Doyle got into the game from caddying at age 9 at Vancouver Golf Club in British Columbia, Canada and went on to work with some of the greats of the game including Bobby Clampett, Steve Elkington, Mac O’Grady, Tom Kite, Johnny Miller, Bernhard Langer, Gary Player and Curtis Strange.

Doyle met Homer Kelley as Kelley was writing his book, “The Golfing Machine” and became the first instructor authorized to use Kelley’s methods from the book. Many other famous instructors, including Chuck Cook, David Edel, Martin Hall, Brian Manzella, Tom Ness and Laird Small, came from all over the world to work with him.

Doyle passed away at the age of 82 in December 2014.

The trio will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame Monday, Nov. 14 at a ceremony during GOLF’s Top 100 Retreat in Scottsdale, Ariz.