Golf Monthly Gears Up For Further Growth in 2023 With New Hire

Future PLC brand Golf Monthly is once again expanding its editorial team with another exciting addition, former EuroPro Tour and Clutch Tour pro player, Sam De’Ath.

The 28-year-old also brings golf retail experience to the role from his previous position at second-hand retailer Replay Golf where he was responsible for social media marketing and customer service. De’Ath has also worked in golf operations at two Clubs and is a member at the prestigious North Hants Golf Club.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Sam to the content team as we look towards further growth in 2023,” says Golf Monthly editor Mike Harris. “We had many strong applicants for the role from both inside golf media and the wider industry, but Sam’s knowledge of golf equipment and the retail landscape along with his exceptional playing credentials marked him out as the leading candidate for the role.”

De’Ath attended college at Webber International University in Florida from 2013 on a golf scholarship, graduating with a BSc Marketing Management degree where he developed extensive contacts in America as well as first-hand experience of the US golf culture that will allow the brand to better optimize content for its largest GEO audience.

Golf Monthly has seen huge growth and unprecedented performance in the last 12 months and is looking to capitalize on this audience interest by adding to its experienced and knowledgeable roster of content producers within the equipment sector. De’Ath will report into Golf Monthly technical editor Joel Tadman and he will be one of the nine-strong content team heading to Orlando in January for the PGA Merchandise Show.

“I’m really excited to be joining the team at Golf Monthly. I’ve read the Magazine from a young age and my family are still subscribers today,” says De’Ath. “My 12 years of golf retail experience, alongside playing professionally for the past 3 years, has given me extensive knowledge of the industry but especially equipment. My time at Replay Golf allowed me to offer buying advice to all levels of golfer regardless of their budget and I look forward to continuing this within my new role.”

2022 has been a record breaking year online for golf’s oldest and fastest-growing media brand, amassing nearly 63 million page views and £7 million worth of sales order value for retail partners since the start of the year. This success is down to a sharp focus on producing high quality buying advice and demonstrating market leading SEO expertise while using the proprietary e-commerce platform, ‘Hawk’, to drive direct sales to Merchant sites.

2023 will see a raft of exciting Innovations and Golf Monthly will continue to call upon its respected testing panel, which includes experienced Writers on both sides of the Atlantic, under a category-managers approach to expand its product-related content and ensure the site continues to deliver the information Golfers are searching for.

You can follow Sam on Instagram @samjd_golf (opens in new tab) and Twitter @SamDeAthGolf (opens in new tab)