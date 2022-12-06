Golf Monthly Gears Up For Further Growth in 2023 With New Hire

Future PLC brand Golf Monthly is once again expanding its editorial team with another exciting addition, former EuroPro Tour and Clutch Tour pro player, Sam De’Ath.

The 28-year-old also brings golf retail experience to the role from his previous position at second-hand retailer Replay Golf where he was responsible for social media marketing and customer service. De’Ath has also worked in golf operations at two Clubs and is a member at the prestigious North Hants Golf Club.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button