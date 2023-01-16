Golf: Lydia Ko sinks a hole-in-one while honeymooning in New Zealand

Lydia Ko is showing no signs of rust in the new year after sinking a hole-in-one while on her honeymoon in New Zealand.

Ko, who is coming off a Sensational 2022 that saw her win three times on the LPGA Tour and return to the world No 1 spot, has been enjoying time off in Northland on her Honeymoon with husband Chung Jun, whom she married in South Korea last month.

The 25-year-old shared the special moment after bagging a rare hole-in-one on the 182-yard par-3 second hole at the Tara Iti Golf Club in Mangawhai, as she took time out to enjoy a round with her husband .

“Well this was fun,” Ko wrote in an Instagram story alongside a photo of herself staring at the hole in disbelief.

Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“Stunning views, amazing golf course and even better company thank you Tara Iti,” she added in another photo of her celebrating the moment.

Lydia Ko looks in disbelief after sinking a hole-in-one. Photo/Instagram

Lydia Ko celebrates her rare feat. Photo/Instagram

Ko, who finished her 2022 season as the LPGA Tour’s player of the year, seems to be continuing where she left off last year after finishing her round at the par-71 Tara Iti course in 63 strokes.

Ko and Hyundai heir Chung, her boyfriend of two years, married at Myeondong Cathedral in Seoul late last year.

Lydia Ko with Chung Jun after winning the season-ending CME Tour Championship in November last year. Photo/Getty

Chung is the son of Hyundai Card vice-chairman Chung Tae. Hyundai Card is a credit card company under the Hyundai Motor Group.

Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Chung studied at Claremont McKenna College in California and works at Hyundai Motor Group’s subsidiary office in San Francisco.