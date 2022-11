The new Golf Lounge 18 opening at the shops features eight bays with TrackMan 4 technology golf simulators. The facility is 8,000 square feet with a full service bar and restaurant and multiple HDTVs. Customers will also be able to pick over 146 courses around the world including, PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and The Old Course, St. Andrews in Scotland.

“We are so excited to be able to bring golf back to the area with the opening of Golf Lounge 18, where people of all ages can come to play golf on some of the Worlds best courses with their friends and family, regardless of what season it is,” said Elizabeth Ackerman, general manager at The Shops at Farmington Valley in a press release.

According to the press release, the space used to be a “well-loved” golf course called, Canton Public Golf Course. Golf Lounge 18 also has locations in Fairfield, Orange and Danbury, but the Canton location is the first facility in the Greater Hartford area.

The facility gives guests the opportunity to join a league, get a private lesson or play 18 holes with others. Tee times will have to be booked online in advance, but walk-ins are welcome. Guests are advised to bring their own clubs, but there are both left- and right-handed clubs available at the facility. Memberships and season passes are also available.

Golf Lounge 18 opens to the public on Nov. 25 and is located across from Talbots. The facility will be open Monday through Thursday, 10 am to 10 pm and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7 am to 10 pm