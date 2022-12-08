Golf legend, part-time Tahoe Resident Sorenstam launches cocktail line born in Incline

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Golf Legend and part-time Lake Tahoe Resident Annika Sorenstam has launched a new line of Cocktails with the business idea being sparked in Incline Village.

Her line of vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails, called Fizzy Beez, a play on Sorenstam’s active busy bee lifestyle as well as a nod to the beverages’ use of ethically farmed organic honey in place of added sugars, are available at all 11 Raley’s in northern Nevada.

To celebrate, Sorenstam, an eight-time LPGA Player of the Year and part-time Incline Resident for more than 25 years, will attend in-store tastings and sign autographs at two Raley’s locations — from 3-5 pm Dec. 21, at the Galena store in Reno, and from 3-5 pm Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Incline Village store, located at 930 Tahoe Boulevard.

“The idea for Fizzy Beez was actually born in Incline Village,” says Annika. “During the COVID Lockdown my husband, Mike, and I began to experiment with different types of cocktails, as we were dissatisfied with the taste and artificial ingredients found in the standard, ready-to-drink options on the market. We couldn’t find anything we liked, so we decided to create our own that taste like homemade cocktails, but with only one-third of the calories of a drink from the bar.”

In addition to using ethically farmed honey, all Fizzy Beez flavors – Cosmo, Margarita, Mojito and Moscow Mule – are made with real fruit juice and use all natural, gluten-free and kosher ingredients. This approach yields a 5% ABV grain neutral, spirit-based beverage that is light, refreshing and only 140 calories per 12-ounce can.

Sorenstam owns Fizzy Beez with her friend, business partner and fellow Incline Village resident, Kathy Johanson, who brings 35 years of corporate experience to the company. Nevada joins Ohio and Tennessee as states where Fizzy Beez is currently distributed.

“The early buzz on Fizzy Beez has been really promising,” Sorenstam said. “Kathy and I are passionate about the product and, with the help of Raley’s, look forward to introducing it to our fellow residents.”

According to an article by VinePair, Inc., the sales of ready-to-drink cocktails increased by 91.8% in the United States during the first months of the pandemic. The vertical’s market size is projected to grow annually at more than 12%, from a value of $714.8 million in 2020 to an estimated $1.63 billion in 2027.

Sorenstam, always one of the favorites, has competed in the last two American Century Championship Celebrity golf tournaments at Edgewood Tahoe and three overall.

For more information about her cocktail line, visit http://www.fizzybeez.com .