Golf Legend Lee Trevino Strongly Hates Locker Rooms and Once Explained Why: ‘No Reason to Go in There’

Almost every golfer requires to use a locker room to store their heavy and expensive golf equipment during their four-day visit to a golf tournament. However, six-time Major winner, Lee Trevino, had a completely different outlook on locker rooms compared to his fellow golfers. Let’s take a look at why the SuperMex never stepped foot in the locker room.

With 92 pro wins to his name, Trevino is a veteran in the sport. Apart from his feats in the sport, he is also considered one of the greatest talkers in golf. Since his retirement, the 83-year-old has been sharing stories from his legendary career with the golf world. During one such interview, the Hall of Famer disclosed a rumor which has been following him for many decades.

Why does Lee Trevino hate the locker rooms?

Ahead of last year’s Ascension Charity Classic, the legendary golfer was interviewed by KSDK News. During the conversation, the interviewer asked many questions about Trevino’s illustrious career. The SuperMex was then asked about his deep hatred for locker rooms.

“It’s too far to walk. You Wasted steps. That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen”, said the six-time Major winner. Although he initially pointed out walking the extra mile as the reason behind his hatred for the storage room, Trevino further discussed players’ spending extra time in the locker room.

The Hall of Famer said, “If you park your car there, the driving range is right there. Why the hell do you want to walk in the locker room. Put a pair of shoes on. Crazy“. Lee Trevino also talked about how players would waste time in the locker room by talking to each other. “Ain’t no reason to go in there“, they said.

Lee Trevino of the US in the practice range at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, US – December 19 REUTERS/Joe Skipper

In the end, the 83-year-old shared about heading to the golf range to hit balls all his career instead of wasting time in the locker room. Although it is very common for golfers to use the locker room in events or even for a regular round of golf, Trevino is completely against it. Despite many questioning his mindset, he is still stern over his comments.

