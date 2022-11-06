Golf Legend Gary Player Spends His 87th Birthday on a Memorable Vacation

Legendary South African golfer, Gary Player, just celebrated his 87th birthday. They celebrated it in style with his family beside him in Zambia. Player made sure he shared some glimpses of the family celebration on his Instagram page with his fans. Let’s take a look at how the South African Legend celebrated his birthday in wildlife fashion. Born in 1935 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Gary Player joined the PGA of America circuit of tournaments in 1955. He quickly became a sensation, winning 9 Majors by the end of his career. The South African played a crucial role in popularizing the sport of golf to the international audience.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nevertheless, years after his prime competing days, Gary is still loved and admired for his unforgettable legacy. After years of hard work and dedication, Player decided to spend his 87th birthday among the wildlife in Zimbabwe.

Gary Player celebrates his 87th birthday in safari style

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The legendary golfer shared a post on Instagram with a thread of the best pictures from his birthday. They celebrated together with his two daughters. Moreover, it wasn’t only a celebratory day, instead Player spent the whole week worth remembrance of his 87th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Below the Instagram post, Gary Player shared what he has been doing for the past week. “The end of a memorable week celebrating my 87th in Zambia with two of my daughters“, wrote Player. They further mentioned the beautiful views of the river in Zambia. The Hall of Famer wrote, “The Zambezi River is a true spectacle and a venue that every person should add to their bucket list”.

Read more: ‘I Know Vivienne Was Looking Down on the Event With Delight’: Legend Gary Player Humbled After Making a Difference for Children in Need

He Mentions the wildlife animals he saw by writing, “From world-class Tiger fishing to Incredible game viewing. It truly is indescribable”. Player ends by writing about his next stop, which is the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge. The event is set to be played at Player’s own golf course in South Africa, Gary Player Golf Course.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 87-year-old usually celebrates his birthday alongside his wife of 64 years, Vivienne Player. Unfortunately, she passed away last year on August 18, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Nevertheless, his two daughters were beside him to celebrate his birthday week. It’s great to see Player enjoy life again after a tough year of losing the love of his life.

Watch This Story: WATCH: Jack Nicklaus, 82, Claims an Outright Win on the Champions Tour