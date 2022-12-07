Golf Legend Berates Disrespectful Greg Norman in Scathing Criticism About His ‘True Colors’

The conflict between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Series has been raging for quite a while. Talks have now elevated from social media spats to courtrooms. Yet there are weekly standoffs between both parties, which become the focal point of attention during golf tournaments. Rory McIlroy and Greg Norman have been the most vocal critics of the other’s tours, which they have followed for months at the stretch. It has irritated many people in the community, including former US Open winner, Curtis Strange.

Strange thus spoke about the problem at hand.

Curtis Strange weighs in on the PGA-LIV issue

Having observed the game for a long time, Strange is no newcomer to the issues surrounding golf. He had also been friends with Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, but claims they lost touch in the years gone by. But when asked about the pressing issue between the PGA vs LIV debate, the 67-year-old stayed loyal to his former tour.

“If it wasn’t for the PGA Tour, Greg Norman wouldn’t be Greg Norman,” Strange said. “We gave him a stage to … showcase his talents.Strange also revealed how Norman was never loyal enough to any tour, even his home tour in Australia.

Oct 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Greg Norman the LIV Golf CEO watches on during a press conference before the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

“He has no deemed allegiance in respect to any Tour. And he’s shown that in true colors here in the last year or so,” they said. Strange claimed that Norman only went back to playing in his home country once he started receiving large participation money.

“He lives in the States, he’d played Australia… the only time he ever went back to Australia [was] when he got huge appearance money,” Strange said.

Were Greg Norman and Curtis Strange friends before?

The pair of golfers played in the same timeline, and despite their different nationalities, were supposedly friends. “Greg and I were friends and we got along, you know,” Strange revealed.

However, things changed after they both retired from the game. “Something happened with that relationship I’d never know,” they said.

While Norman has ventured into businesses after retiring, Strange took up commentary to remain close to the golf at play. The 67-year-old is best known for his two major championship victories, the 1988 and 1989 US Open titles.

