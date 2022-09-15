Golf Legend Annika Sorenstam hosts NCAA elite at Royal Club in Lake Elmo

Where else would golf Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam want to host one of the nation’s best gatherings of Collegiate Talent than Lake Elmo’s Royal Club, a course she co-designed with Arnold Palmer?

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ chat with Annika Sorenstam about the ANNIKA Invitational, the Hall-of-Famer’s thoughts on the Accelerating growth of Women’s golf, and the ongoing involvement her ANNIKA Foundation allows her to have with the sport

Twelve of the NCAA’s top Women’s golf programs played in this week’s Eighth Annual ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M. #2-ranked Oregon, #3-ranked South Carolina and #4-ranked Wake Forest lead a loaded field that also included ranked teams from Arizona State, Alabama, Virginia, Auburn, Texas, Florida, Michigan and Duke.

The Minnesota Gophers Women’s golf team serves as host for the event which has been played in the area since 2017,

Sorenstam’s involvement with Women’s college golf reaches back to the dawn of her superstardom as a player at the University of Arizona. Her ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is presented to the top Women’s college golfer in the Nation as voted on by players, coaches and members of the golf media.

Her ANNIKA Foundation also supports a variety of projects promoting Women’s golf and children’s health and fitness.

The Royal Club was Sorenstam’s first US golf course design project. She laid out the front nine – now called “The Queen’s Nine”. Palmer worked on the back nine – “The King’s Nine” – one of the final design projects he completed.