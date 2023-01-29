Golf Legend Annika Sorenstam Has a 3-Word Reaction to Being Compared to Roger Federer

A recent tennis and golf Collaboration thread started by Golf Digest on Twitter made Annika Sorenstam happier. In the thread, they have compared outstanding Golfers with great tennis stars of the same level. They put a smile on her face as the LPGA Legend is also part of the thread.

Recently, Sorenstam was blessed with a huge partnership deal for her cocktail drinks. And while she was still busy with it, Twitter made her feel more blessed. They compared her with one of the most renowned tennis players, with fans worldwide. Well, it wasn’t Serena Williams. The Twitter thread put Tiger Woods and Serena Williams on an equal footing.

Sorenstam, took to Instagram and shared a piece of Golf Digest’s Twitter thread. It was a photo of her with tennis legend, Roger Federer. The picture had a caption on it, “Smooth. Natural. Major Dominance.”

Why is Annika Sorenstam pleased by the comparison?

The comparison overwhelmed the female golfer, who retired in 2008. And why not? They put her on an equal footing with the tennis star who was ranked world No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals for 310 weeks straight. Also, it should be noted that she likes tennis and her husband recently tried his hands at the sport.

In just three words, she expressed her gratitude and said, “Appreciate this comparison. Big @rogerfederer fan! #thankful #proud #career“ And why not? Anyone who puts you on an equal footing with the five-time world number-one tennis legend will be mesmerized. And this comparison seems fitting, given the accolades of the female pro. She has won 72 official LPGA tournaments since she became a professional in 1992. After retiring, she set up her business and invested time in her brand, Fizzy Beez, and now she is collaborating with Cusick Motorsport.

Similarly, the GOAT tennis player has achieved accolades not just on the tennis court, but beyond it as well. He is the holder of numerous ATP records. With 20 Grand Slam victories and 103 career ATP titles, Federer has established his superiority on the court. However, they established the Roger Federer Foundation in 2003, intending to offer educational opportunities to underprivileged youngsters in Switzerland and Africa. However, the GOAT retired last year owing to his knee injury from 2021. Sorenstam, on the other hand, said good-by to golf in 2008.

