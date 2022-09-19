Golf Leagues | News, Sports, Jobs

CASSADAGA — Tim Bulger and Adam Meyers shot matching 38s to lead the Monday Night Men’s League at Cassadaga Country Club.

Meyers shot the low net with a 33 and Fred Chamberlin was closest to the pin at No. 15. Birdies were converted by Mike Lancaster at No. 11, Dave Moch at No. 16 and Bulger at No. 18.

Bob Warsitz 39, Randy Butts 40, Mike Lancaster 40, Dave Moch 40, Kerry Murphy 41, Matt Wallace 41, Ron Martin 42

——

CASSADAGA — Brenton Wilcox fired a 35 to pace the Integrated Benefits Solutions Tuesday Night Men’s League at Cassadaga Country Club.

Matt Wallace was closest to the pin at No. 6. Wilcox birdied No. 1 and Pat Kelly birdied No. 4 while Mike Botticello eagled No. 3.

Mike Lancaster 37, Tyler Lerow 37, Steve Wintersteen 37, Mike Botticello 38, Dick Frost 38, Rod Lind 39, Scott Nuccio 39, Matt Wallace 39

——

Matt Kessler shot a 33 to lead the Thursday Tom Tucker League at the Vineyards Golf Course.

Closest to the Pins were Brian Curtis at No. 12 and John Chabuel at No. 18. Chabuel also had the only skins on Nos. 16 and 17.

Mike Rylowicz 37, Steve Dando 38, John Chabuel 39, Ryan Golubski 40, Craig Sutton 40, Greg Haight 41, Rob LeGrano 41, Dave Ferguson 43, Dick Dill 43, Jeff Lehnan 43, Cody Merrill 44, Matt Utegg 44, Brian Curtis 44, Chris Kokoszka 44, Gordy Haight 45, Tim Cave 45, Rick Bauza 45, Tim Wozniak 45

——

Tim Kesparek’s 35 led the A Division while Scott Hazelton, Lee Szalkowski and Joey Tramuta all had 42s in the B Division during Monday Night Utility Golf League play at the Vineyards Golf Course.

A Division skins were earned by Kesparek at No. 3, Dave Criscione at No. 6, Mike Willoughby at No. 8, Chad Bradigan at Nos. 4 and 7 and Jim Sedota at No. 5.

B Division skins were earned by Phil Maslak at No. 9, Bill Anderson at No. 2 and Gary Hazelton at No. 8.

Closest to the pin at No. 5 was Hazelton and at No. 9 was Tim Wozniak.

A Division: Dave Criscione 37, Dan Wolfe 37, Charlie Reinhardt 37, Bob Golubski 38, Mike Willoughby 39, Phil Hopkins 39, John Lakas 40, Bob Manning 40, Chad Bradigan 40, Bob Calph 41, Jeff Nelson 41, Jim Sedota 41

B Division: Jaime Galarza 43, Bill Cochrane 43, Phil Maslak 43, Jeff White 43, Bill Anderson 43, Ryan Walker 44, Joe Yelich 44, Gary Hazelton 44, Tim Wozniak 45, Bill Marsh 45, Mike Crise 48, Brian Liberator 51

——

FORESTVILLE — Tom Daniels and Connor Daniels won a tie-breaker to beat Dan Jaszka and Eric Jaszka at the Inaugural Peter Gilray Open Tournament Hosted by Tri-County Country Club this weekend.

The Daniels and Jaszkas shot 136s.

Lenny Valone and Joel Szymczak were third with a 139 followed by Jerry Schreiber and Jim Grace (141), and Mike Almeida and Ryan Arnone (143).

——

WESTFIELD — August Viele, Jason Jagoda, Joe Majkut and Chris Barrett earned the No. 1 seed for the Thursday Night Men’s League Playoffs at Pinehurst Golf Club with 437.5 points during the regular season.

Gary Arnold, AJ Arnold, Gerry Rogers and Rich Ressler earned the No. 2 seed with 427.5 points followed by No. 3 Marty Hemmer, Rob Gizzi, Al Lehman and Tim Wagner (424.0) and Scott Jagoda, Dick Frost, Crow Beers and Jay Beers (403.5).

During the final week of play, Nolan Swanson led the Gross scores with a 35 while Shannon Davis and Mike Courtney had net 32s.

Closest to the pin went to Lyndy Smith at No. 4 and Scott Leamer at No. 7.

Gross: Chris Robson 37, Eric Fermier 37, Ryan Lehman 38, Gary Arnold 38, Brian Kinney 40, Rich Schroeder 40, Nate Thompson 41, Jeff Jaynes 41

Net: Tim Wagner 33, Joe Makjut 34, Rich Ressler 34, Dennis Sweatman 34, Tanner Dahl 35