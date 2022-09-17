Golf Leagues | News, Sports, Jobs

LAKEWOOD, NY — Team 11, comprised of Jon Steffan, Dan Steffan, Rick Hutley and Marty Yucha, defeated Team 6 to win the Youngsville Senior League at Maplehurst Country Club.

The rest of the league played a modified scramble with Team 13, comprised of Bubbs Smith, Bill Kibbey, Scott Pepperman and Brian Kane, shooting a 69 to claim first place. Second place went to Team 12 (Denny Howe, John Blum, Dean Berisford and Emil Bundy) with a 71. Finishing third was Team 7 (Tim Sandberg, Doug Thompson and George Carlson) with a 72.

——

WARREN — Skete Williams and Matt Johnson shot a 34 Gross in A Flight and the teams of John Aldrich and Scott Pearson, and Ryan Vik and Megan Berlin both shot a 33 Gross in B Flight to highlight the results of the Monday Night League at Jackson Valley Golf course.

Pacing the net scores were Chet Loomis and Kevin Abbott with a 33 in A Flight and Mike Moyer Sr. and Patrick Henry had a 34 in B Flight.

——

WARREN — Finishing with 516.5 points, Sons of the Legion claimed first-half, second-half and overall titles in the Tuesday Night League at Jackson Valley Golf Course.

Other teams finishing in the top five were KCS Energy, 473; Tasta Pizza, 461.5; Eagles Club, 456.5; and Awesome 4-Some, 436.5.

For the week, Mike Moyer Sr. was the high point Winner with 9, while Jim Sturdevant, Rick Gignac, Steve Crissey, Tom Morelli and Ben O’Neill Sr. all had 7.5.

Following are the front-nine leaders: Mickey Caldwell and Jordan Baker, 37 gross; Larry Salapek, 35 senior low gross; Tim Munksgard and Mike Moyer Jr., 33 low net; and Joby Wolfe and Terry Ressler, 33 senior low net.

Following are the back-nine leaders: Skete Williams, 36 gross; Kihm Carlson, 41 senior low gross; Steve Crissey, 32 low net; and Jim Sudul, 35 senior low net.

——

WARREN — Kristen Petrarca (43) in Flight A, April Tharp; Andrea Conklin and Bonnie Reynolds (54) in Class B; Kelli Ford (61) in Flight C; and Marianne Yaegle (67) in Flight D recorded the low Gross in the Jackson Valley Golf Course Ladies League for Sept. 7-8.

Net leaders were Wende Lescynski 35 in Flight A; Bonnie Reynolds 31 in Flight B; Rickel Stearns 27 in Flight C; and Desiree Dininny 29 in Flight D.

Fewest putts leaders were Margie Cerra and Julie Moyer 15 in Flight A; Bonnie Reynolds 16 in Flight B; Marian Aranyos 16 in Flight C; and Yaegle in Flight D.

Closest-to-the-creek is No. 9 were Rachel Anderson in Flight A; Tracey Rickard in Flight B; and Paula Britt in Flight D.

Kellie McClement and Cerra recorded birdies.