Golf Leagues | News, Sports, Jobs

WESTFIELD — Ryan Lehman’s 38 paced the Post 434 Wednesday Night Men’s League at Pinehurst Golf Club.

Ryan Miller shot a net 29.

Jim Deakin and Jon Espersen were closest to the pin.

Gross: Jon Espersen 39, Ryan Miller 40, Gary Arnold 41

Net: Dave Travis 33, Justin Thomas 33, Jon Espersen 34, John Feiner 34, Terry Presto 34, Gary Arnold 34, Mike Manzella 34, Dave Daniels 34

——

WESTFIELD — Nolan Swanson’s 37 led the Thursday Night Men’s League at Pinehurst Golf Club.

Rich Ressler led the net scores with a 28.

AJ Arnold was closest to the pin at No. 4 and Gary Arnold was closest at No. 7.

Gross: Brandon Johnston 38, Scott Leamer 39, Chad Fuller 40, Tanner Dahl 41, Gary Arnold 41, AJ Arnold 41, Chris Robson 41

Net: Daryl Larson 31, Eric Edwards 32, August Viele 33, Jason Jagoda 33, Nolan Hunt 33, Vern Post 34, Jordan Ellis 34, Steve Holt 35

——

Dan Alessi’s scratch 33 and Paul Trusso’s net 29 led the Gene Andolina League at Vineyards Golf Course.

Dave Criscione made an eagle at No. 3. Trusso earned net skins at Nos. 2, 6 and 8; Criscione earned one at No. 3; Tim Wozniak earned one at No. 4; and Joe Yelich earned one at No. 8.

Jim Polvino was closest to the pin at No. 5 and Criscione was closest at No. 9.

Scratch: Bob Golubski 34, Doug Grace 35, Paul Trusso 36, Jeff Nelson 36, Sam Allesi 36, John Bongiovanni 37, Robert Calph 37, Tom McTigue 37, Joe Yellich 37, Greg Catalano 38, Dave Criscione 38, Gordy Haight 38, Bill Anderson 38, Zeke Curtain 39, Bob Welch 39, Phil Kleeberger 39, Tim Wozniak 39, Jim Sedota 39

Net: Bob Golubski 32, Mike Rosario 32, Tom McTigue 32, Dan Alessi 33, Doug Grace 33, Jim Polvino 33, Steve Lundine 34, Tim Wozniak 34, Jim Sedota 34, Joe Yellich 34, Bob Welch 35, Bill Hart 35, Walt Koba 35, Dave Polichetti 36, John Bongiovanni 36, Jeff Nelson 36, Jaime Galarza 36, ​​John Wiedenhoffer 36, Sam Allesi 36, Dennis Karin 36, Gordy Haight 36, Ron Joy 36, Tomm Lesch 36

——

CASSADAGA — Michelle Helmer shot a 48 to lead the Ladies Wednesday Night League at Cassadaga Country Club.

Kay Pagano was closest to the pin.

Skins were earned by Helmer at Nos. 3 and 9, Brenda Swanson at No. 4, Pagano at No. 6 and Julie Falk at No. 8. Chip-ins were converted by Susan Wells, Linda Roos and Barb Swan.

Jane Gens won the challenge of the night.

——

CASSADAGA — Mike Lancaster and Tyler Lerow shot 35s to lead the Integrated Benefits Solutions Tuesday Night Men’s League at Cassadaga Country Club.

Pat Kelly had the low net with a 28 while Lancaster was closest to the pin at No. 6. Birdies were converted by Brian Kinney at No. 1 and Greg Wise at No. 3. Mike Botticello eagled No. 4.

Mike Botticello 36, Brad Kelly 36, Rod Lind 36, Steve Wintersteen 37, Brenton Wilcox 38, Scott Johnson 39, Matt Wallace 39, Dave Willebrandt 39

——

CASSADAGA — Mike Nichols and Matt Wallace shot matching 35s to lead the Monday Night Men’s League at Cassadaga Country Club last week.

Mike Nichols led with a net 29 and Jeff Benson was closest to the pin at No. 6. Brian Blizzard birdied Nos. 7 and 8, Benson birdied No. 3 and Mark Sweet birdied No. 5.

Jeff Benson 40, Brian Blizzard 40, Kerry Murphy 40, Brad Blizzard 41, Rob Lancaster 41, Adam Meyers 41

——

MAGNOLIA — Betsy Eggleston’s 41 led the AffinityOne FCU League at Willow Run Golf Course last week.

It’s Aug. 24, Kerry Coan led with a 41 while Fran Christie led on Aug. 17 with a 43.

August 31: Kerry Coan 42, Angie Giuffre 44, Fran Christie 49

August 24: Janet Kulig 44, Barb Reynolds 44, Betsy Eggleston 45, Fran Christie 48, Angie Giuffre 48

August 17: Janet Kulig 45, Christine Emborsky 49

——

Bob Golubski’s 33 led the Thursday Tom Tucker League at Vineyards Golf Course.

Closest to the Pins were Chris Kokoszka at No. 5 and Greg Haight at No. 9. Skins were earned by Steve Dando at No. 1, John Chabuel, an eagle at No. 2, and Greg Haight at No. 9.

Matt Kessler 35, Glenn Mann 38, John Chabuel 38, Gordy Haight 38, Steve Dando 39, Greg Haight 39, Jerry Jusko 40, Ryan Golubski 40, Matt Utegg 41, Rob LeGrano 41, Mike Rylowicz 42, Dave Ferguson 43, Dick Dill 43, Ricky Bauza 43, Jeff Lehnan 43, Vinny Piglowski 44, Pete Criscione 44, Kyle Cross 44, Shawn Hennessey 44, Tim Cave 44, Steve Dudek 45, Dan Lewis 45, Craig Sutton 45