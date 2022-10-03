Golf leads eight PSC Athletic teams named NAIA Scholar Teams – Nebraska City News Press

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the teams from across the country which have earned the Distinction for Scholar Teams for the 202122 academic year.

For a team to be considered for the NAIA Scholar-Team award, it must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as defined by the institution. The team grade point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.

Peru State College had eight out of its 13 varsity sports be named to the scholarlfteams. For the third year in a row, all the women’s sports teams were named to the list. The men’s cross country team made it for the first time since it was reinstated as a competitive sport.

The Bobcat Women’s golf team had the highest cumulative GPA for the Peru State team for the seventh straight year in a row. The Golfers had a GPA of 3.76. Of all the NAIA teams recognized, the golf team tied for the 34th highest GPA.

Members of the Peru State golf team last year were Taylor Finke (Battle Creek), Brooklyn Brenneis (Tekamah), Jayden Duff (Frontenac, Kan.), Carly Johnson (Schuyler), Jadyn Kinkaid (Laurel), Olivia McAsey (Holton, Kan. .), Lacy Weigel (Colby, Kan.), and Lara Wells (Girard, Kan.).

The other Peru State Women’s teams honored were softball – 3.47, volleyball – 3.45, basketball – 3.37, Bowling – 3.27, and cross country – 3.03.

The men’s cross country team GPA of 3.04. The competitive dance team was also honored as a Scholar team. Dance finished with a team GPA of 3.46.

Athletic director Wayne Albury was pleased with the efforts of the entire department. Albury commented, “To have eight of our 13 Athletic programs be named as Scholar Teams is a compliment to the teams and their coaches. It is difficult to navigate both the academic and athletic rigors they endure during an entire year.”

Concluding, Albury added, “In addition, the entire department finished with a cumulative grade point average above a 3.0 which is outstanding.” UNK meets the premier meet of the Pioneer schedule.