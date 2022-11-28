Golf leaders to meet, talk about LIV

Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The heads of the PGA Tour and DP World Tours are scheduled to confer with leaders of at least three of golf’s four majors to discuss a game plan to deal with the LIV Golf Series, Telegraph Sport reported Monday.

The British publication said the meeting will take place next week at The Match in Florida.

Set to attend, per the report, are PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan; Keith Pelley, CEO of the DP World Tour; and the heads of the US Golf Association, the PGA of America and R&A, which run the US Open, PGA Championship and The Open Championship, respectively. It was unknown whether Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, will be there to represent the Masters.

On the agenda is brainstorming the next steps of their response to the Saudi-funded LIV series. Items that could be on the table for discussion include continued participation for LIV players at the major tournaments.

The PGA Tour has already answered, in part, by announcing incentives, including a group of “elevated” events that will feature enhanced purses, guaranteed money for Rookies and greater bonuses.

LIV debuted earlier this year and used big signing bonuses and winnings to attract big-name players, including Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith and Brooks Koepka. It has yet to announce its 14-event schedule for 2023, but it is expected to begin play in February with tournaments in Florida and California.

The Match, an exhibition event, is scheduled for Dec. 10, with Tiger Woods and World No. 1 Rory McIlroy teaming to play Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, with the latter three making their debuts in the series. Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., will host the event.

–Field Level Media