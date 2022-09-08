GOLF le FLEUR* Hair Pick Release Info

Tyler, the Creator’s GOLF le FLEUR* has dropped his newest hair pick along with an ad helmed by the artist himself.

The styling accessory is offered in 100% tortoise acetate in hues black, brown and yellow featuring a total of 10 hair pick “teeth,” a flower Insignia by the handle and a gold foil-stamped GOLF le FLEUR* logo. The hair pick arrives in a cream drawer-style display box with a ribbon pull, and a silhouette of Tyler’s bellhop look in brown carrying two suitcases in light blue finish up the design.

Meanwhile, the product also arrived with a video ad scored and directed by Tyler, which shows a young man trying on different hairstyles and exhibiting the various ways the hair pick can be utilized, while a voiceover talks about how the hair pick will make a person look less of a mess. The young man eventually gets his passport taken with the styling accessory in his hair, happily smiling.

Check out the ad below. The GOLF le FLEUR* hair pick is available now on the GOLF le FLEUR* webstore, Neiman-Marcus Beverly Hills, Heath News Stand SF and Mohawk General Store.

Elsewhere in fashion, Telfar is hosting a Massive one-day sale where customers can purchase its iconic shopping bag in any size and color.