‘Golf Is Ripping Itself Apart’: Rory McIlroy Calls for Talks Between LIV Golf and PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy said he believes the time might be near for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to speak because the “game is ripping itself apart.”

McIlroy, who has been highly critical of the Saudi-backed LIV Invitational Series and has worked behind the scenes with Tiger Woods to help the PGA Tour come up with a more robust and lucrative plan starting in 2023, said Wednesday in St. Andrews, Scotland , that “the ball is in their court.”

Ranked second in the world, McIlroy acknowledged there is difficulty moving forward due to two related lawsuits, one in which several LIV players have taken action against the PGA Tour on antitrust grounds. Another legal issue has allowed LIV players who are members of the DP World Tour to compete on that circuit until a resolution is expected in February.

But McIlroy, 33, said he believes LIV Golf participants deserve to get world ranking points and he is not opposed to them competing in major Championships but that LIV Golf is “making up their own rules.”

Two weeks ago, a group of 50 LIV players sent a letter to Peter Dawson, the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking, seeking the group to quickly consider its application for world ranking points, saying “every week that passes without the inclusion of LIV Athletes undermines the historical value of OWGR.”

