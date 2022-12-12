Golf is on the upswing in Singapore, with the return of tournaments and regional golfers

Golf events at country clubs in Singapore are also slowly getting back in full swing.

Tanah Merah Country Club general manager Elliott Gray said that this year, the club has introduced new activities targeted at children, such as putting sessions and lantern walks.

“We are trying to build on that to fill out the calendar, not just from a golfing perspective, but also add that social element to it,” he said.

“We have also seen that with travel opening up, a lot more Overseas guests are coming in, playing with members, and members in general bringing out more guests to play at both of our golf courses.”

EVENTS IN FULL SWING

At the Inaugural edition of the Singapore Women’s Open golf tournament over the weekend, one of the most lucrative Women’s golf tournaments held in the country, Singapore’s Shannon Tan Featured in the field of 102 players.

“I’m pretty fortunate to be able to play this event, and it’s a really good event to play with high-ranked professionals. It’s a really special experience for me,” said the 18-year-old.

More such golf events are on the horizon in the coming months. The Singapore Classic, which tees off in February, will also boast some of the sport’s biggest names.