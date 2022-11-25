Golf is coming to ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ on November 28th

is a fun package that modernizes the world-conquering Wii Sports, but it was missing a few of the 2006 classic’s game modes. One of those will arrive very soon as a November 28th update will add golf to the game.

You’ll have access to 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. Along with casual modes that you can enjoy with family and friends, you can check out a Survival golf mode. Nintendo hasn’t revealed too many details about the latter yet, other than the fact you’ll need to “swing to avoid elimination.” It may be similar to the 16-player Bowling Survival mode.

No matter which modes you try, be sure to strap the Joy-Con to your wrist before you start swinging your hand around. You won’t want the controller to fly out of your hand and smash your TV or monitor.

previously said golf would be available in Switch Sports this fall, so it’s showing up right on schedule. The company hasn’t confirmed whether the likes of boxing or baseball are on the way, but fingers crossed that Nintendo will add those as surprise updates at some point down the line.