Golf is ‘Always in Play’ at new Fort Thomas business

Fort Thomas Residents who want to play a round of golf close to home have a new indoor option. Always in Play, a golf simulator bar, is now open.

Friends Joe Herald and Pete Subach didn’t set out to open a business together. They just wanted to be able to play golf more often.

But once they bought a personal high-end golf simulator and experienced the fun and convenience it offered, they knew they had a great business idea on their hands.

Always in Play, at 90 Alexandria Pike, is a 4,500-square-foot space that was previously Grace Fellowship Church. Herald launched with a soft opening earlier this month, which will be followed by a grand opening the afternoon of Oct. 29.

Anyone interested in making reservations can email [email protected]

Someone makes up at Always in Play. Photo by Alecia Ricker | LINK nky contributor

“There’s nothing better than playing golf, and (here) you can play golf at any time of the day, under any weather. It’s always in play,” said Herald, whose dental practice, Herald Family Dentistry, is also in Fort Thomas.

“It’s a mix between a bar and a very professional golf simulation,” he added. “If you want to come and train and be a good golfer, we have that ability. If you want to come and play golf with your friends and have drinks, we have that ability.”

Always in Play will offer both Leagues and open play. It will feature five “high-quality simulators, so the golf will be as realistic as possible,” Herald said.

Four of the Simulator bays will be open, in the same area as the bar, while the fifth will be in its own private room. Each bay will offer approximately 30 courses, from famous names like Pebble Beach and St. Andrews to Fantasy courses.

The simulators await Golfers of all skillsets at Always in Play. Photo by Alecia Ricker | LINK nky contributor

In addition, Always in Play will have a Golden Tee machine and PUTTR, a simulated putting game where Golfers putt from four to 11 feet. Its various contests make it suitable for die-hard golfers as well as beginners, Herald said.

Herald said the simulators are a great way to learn golf or improve your game because they provide more information than you’d get at a driving range. For example, the Simulator can tell you how far your ball traveled in the air, how far it rolled, and how far to the right or left you were off.

If an arcade version is more your speed, Always in Play has you covered with Golden Tee Golf. Photo by Alecia Ricker | LINK nky contributor

“It gives you so much information about your swing,” he said.

As for the bar, Subach is designing it with a “‘modern country club’ feel to it, where we appreciate the classic scenery of golf but put a modern touch on it,” Herald said. Between the bar itself, a lounge area and additional high-top tables near the Simulator bays, the space should seat 40 or 50 altogether.

The full bar will offer everything from Bourbon to beer, including a few specialty golf drinks. Always in Play won’t open with a kitchen but will bring in food trucks and catering companies for events and leagues. Customer demand and feedback will dictate how they ultimately build their food menu, Herald said.

A full bar complements the golf simulators at Always in Play. Photo by Alecia Ricker | LINK nky contributor

Three 65-inch TVs in the bar area will showcase golf and other sports, from football to soccer, depending on the day. Golfers can also tune the TVs in each bay to their sport of choice.

Herald recommends reserving simulators ahead of time (PUTTR, however, must be rented on a first come, first served basis), and the entire space can be rented for groups or corporate events. Always in Play will be open 10 am-midnight daily. Leagues, which will start in October, will be offered 10 am-2 pm Monday-Friday and starting at 7 pm Sunday-Thursday.

The simulators await Golfers of all skillsets at Always in Play. Photo by Alecia Ricker | LINK nky contributor

Michael Williams, who has worked as a golf pro at the Highland Country Club, will serve as golf pro and general manager. In the future, he’ll offer on-site lessons.

“We just can’t wait to bring in a fun, entertaining venue to the Campbell County area,” Herald said. “We know how much fun it is to play a Simulator and have a few drinks. We think it’s going to be an absolute blast.”

Always in Play

Address: 90 Alexandria Pike, Suite 15, Fort Thomas

Hours: 10 am-midnight daily

Website: alwaysinplay.com

Michael Williams, the General Manager and Pro PGA Golfer is ready to make sure you come in swinging and have a good time at Always in Play. Photo by Alecia Ricker | LINK nky contributor

Check out more photos below by LINK nky contributor Alecia Ricker.