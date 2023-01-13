Golf Ireland Changes Criteria To Avoid Over Reliance On General Play Scores

There have been major changes to Golf Ireland’s qualification events for the 2023 Bridgestone Men’s and Women’s Tours (Order of Merit).

These changes will mean that entrants to any event will have to make sure their Handicap Index is proportionally based on scores achieved in competition and not solely on General Play Scores.

