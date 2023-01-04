Golf influencer Paige Spiranac is convinced watching her breasts is good for men’s health

From eye candy to eye medicine, Paige Spiranac’s visionary take on people who watch her breasts every time she uploads a video might be on to something. The golf and social media influencer recently addressed a theory where they use a certain level of science that speaks about endorphines getting released when a person enjoys watching something. A similar effect can be when people pet an animal and their brain receives a response that has a positive effect on people. From a psychological standpoint, these released endorphines are extremely healthy for people.

Paige Spiranac was kind of joking about the fact she saw on Twitter, but she is not that wrong with her assessment. Tenths of thousands of users visit Paige’s many social media pages with that intention to relax themselves by enjoying her looks. If this practice is seen from a clinical standpoint, Spiranac is truly doing important work for Humanity that is often regarded as non-important. But the influencer herself has repeatedly acknowledged how much people notice her breasts and talk about them.

A German study concludes that staring at women’s breasts for 10 minutes a day is better for your health than going to the gym. @facts about boobs on Twitter

Follow me and you’ll hit your 2023 health goals. You’re welcome. Paige Spiranac on Twitter about her boobs

Paige Spiranac defends her real boobs

Before this playful retweeting, Paige Spiranac did respond to questions about her breasts and how real they are. This is what she unapologetically said: “They’re real and they’re Spectacular. I love when guys try to tell me that these things that have been attached to my body since the day that I was born, that they’re fake – when they are very much in fact real. And they’re like ‘but they’re fake’ and I’m like ‘they’re real, what do you want me to say?’

“And I wouldn’t lie about it. If I paid for them and they were fake I’d be like ‘yeah I paid for them and they’re awesome, like look at them’. And people are like ‘well they changed sizes’ – yeah, because they’re real. If I gain weight they get bigger. if I wear a bra, like this is like a sports bra, they look smaller. It’s just like mind-boggling how men are so Confused about boobs . And I’m like ‘I need to do boobies 101 for you guys’ so you can understand.”