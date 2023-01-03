Golf Inc. asks the Most Powerful: Joe Beditz on golf’s Popularity and essential technology

Editor’s Note: Golf Inc. reached out to four of the most powerful people in golf, including Joe Beditz, CEO of the National Golf Foundation. Here are his thoughts on the future of the business.

While golf is enjoying a tremendous popularity surge, how much of that popularity do you think will be long term?

The surge in golf’s popularity is sustainable, thanks to a modernizing brand and a diversifying portfolio of offerings. Even before the pandemic, the industry was being revitalized by a growing Legion of disrupters — in off-course experiences, in fashion, in media and other areas. But just hoping the surge in demand for golf continues isn’t a winning strategy. Growth in committed green grass players still depends on making the golf course a more approachable and engaging place for both regular customers and newcomers alike. We can’t assume that everyone is looking for the same golf experience. Variety in what you offer leads to more variety in your customers.

What do you believe are the most important Fundamentals required to underpin, nurture, and maintain the interest and loyalty of this surge of new golfers?

The top 20% of courses probably don’t need to change too much. There will always be a market for the traditional “product” they offer. However, the other 80% need to be more progressive… less beholden to orthodoxies that aren’t positive brand differentiators or competitive advantages – like dress codes and other formalities. Create smiles through amenities and service. Surprise Golfers with positivity and unexpected rewards. When it comes to customer service, there’s a lot we can learn from the best companies outside the game.

Technology is seeing a major increase in the industry. What technological developments do you see as being essential, or even longer term?

From a customer perspective, we see the Evolution of on-course Ranges into both technology and Hospitality centers as something very good for the game. Food and beverage, socializing, Gaming and entertainment are pleasing to many current and future customers. We appreciate the investments being made in these highly engaging elements of the experience.

From a golf course perspective, there are many ways that technology is creeping into operations, perhaps none more critical than current and future Advances in irrigation technology that helps golf courses better manage their critical and costly water resources.

Any final thoughts on trends or changes the golf industry will face in the coming year?

While demand remains strong, golf course employees will continue to feel the heat — from the maintenance department, to food and beverage, to the inside and outside golf staff. Hiring good people and keeping them will be among the biggest challenges. With high demand comes pricing power, greater revenues and more opportunity to invest in your course and your people.

Remember that golf is everywhere… golfers/customers have many choices. Give them a great experience and build loyalty.

