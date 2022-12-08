Golf Inc. asks the Most Powerful: Greg Norman on LIV’s impact on golf courses

Editor’s Note: Golf Inc. reached out to four of the most powerful people in golf, including Greg Norman, who has made the most waves in the past year. Here are his thoughts on the future of the business.

With the benefit of a year’s hindsight and many years in the industry as a whole, what are some things LIV might have done differently in its Inaugural year? What changes might we see in 2023 and beyond?

2022 was our “beta” year, so we learned a lot, but we also got a lot of things right and the players and their families and caddies have been very vocal about their appreciation of our approach. Most importantly, the fans have been hugely supportive about our product.

For 2023 and beyond, we will continue to improve the LIV experience for everyone, because that’s what it’s all about. We recognize that there’s a tremendous amount of room to grow with professional golf fans, and we are changing, and will continue to change, this critical aspect of the sport in the years ahead. With this in mind, we will continue to grow our network of partners with a “fan first” mentality, and I firmly believe that we will see changes that none of us can even imagine. There’s also no denying that we would be so much further along if the PGA and DP World Tours hadn’t fought us at every turn. And when the PGA Tour threatened their players and others with the ultimatum of bans if they joined LIV, they drew a line in the sand that did great damage to LIV, players, and the game itself. I think we could have found ways to work together; we were certainly open to doing so.

Looking at the impact on golf courses, what courses will be hosting LIV tournaments in 2023?

We are currently finalizing arrangements with several of our venues for 2023, so I’m not at Liberty to announce those ahead of time, but I can tell you that we are truly an international tour, and our schedule will reflect that. We’ll have five or six international events next year, along with eight or nine tournaments in the United States, so stay tuned for the specific announcement.

What are the biggest challenges for the year ahead?

No doubt about it, our challenges are identifying the appropriate broadcast partner and getting OWGR (official world golf ranking) points for our players. We’re optimistic about a broadcast partner. But the current OWGR system is fatally flawed until it gives points to LIV golfers. There are many very influential people in golf who recognize how OWGR is badly tilted in favor of the PGA Tour, which dominates OWGR even though it has obvious conflicts and shouldn’t be involved. Still, we are hopeful that fairness will prevail.

What are some personal goals for you with regard to LIV and your role in it?

My goal as CEO is to broaden the appeal of golf and improve the experience for golfers and fans alike. We call it “Golf, But Louder” and we mean it. I think that’s the best way to expand the game — attract new and younger audiences. Our team spends a lot of time studying data on how to grow the game, and the data shows we are doing just that. And where the players are concerned, I consistently ask each of them how they’re doing, how their families are doing, and I’ve received nothing but positive feedback. The same goes for the caddies. This is something I’ve fought for since the 1990s, treating players and their teams and families like they deserve to be treated and also paying them what they’re worth. You can see how happy they are in their demeanor, on and off the course, and in their interviews and the way they interact with fans. It’s a much lighter and happier atmosphere than any of us are accustomed to and I am doing my best to make it even better for next season and beyond. I am very proud to be CEO and Commissioner for LIV and the LIV family.

What will the golf course industry look like in 2023? Any noticeable trends?

I think the game, thanks to LIV, will attract an increasing number of younger fans. We’ll continue to break the typical trends and have music on the course, allow our players to wear shorts, and promote fan engagement. I suspect we may even sign a new player or two from the Tour. Outside of LIV and through my golf course design business, I see the game expanding quickly from the Middle East to Southeast Asia. A great indicator of the popularity of the game is beyond the shores of America. We’ve seen some serious competitors Storm onto the golf scene from other parts of the world, and I expect to see even more of that as golf continues to grow worldwide. LIV has been the leader in the worldwide expansion of the game, which has long been a dream of mine.

What kind of Outreach are you planning to get new Golfers interested in the game?

If the game is fun, we will attract new golfers — and fans too. That’s why changing the game as we know it is so important. Historically, golf has been a country club sport enjoyed by older fans, but we’re determined to change that. LIV is bringing a new energy to the sport that young people can relate to. And it’s no surprise that the Elder generation is also getting on board as they become more inquisitive and see what LIV is all about. I can’t tell you how many golf traditionalists have come up to me raving about LIV once they have experienced an event in person.

What do you believe are the most important Fundamentals required for golf course owners and operators to underpin, nurture and maintain the interest and loyalty of this surge of new golfers?

Not all memberships and courses are likeminded, so each has their own philosophy on how to grow within their membership. But from my perspective of being involved with the game for over four decades, fans and members want a quality experience and an enjoyable time on the course. An interesting course design with enjoyable amenities and facilities is an important part of that, but you also have to be focused on the overall atmosphere of your club. Every club can find ways to keep things light and fun, which limits the intimidation factor for a younger golfer who may be playing the course for the first time.

In terms of future golf course development, what do you foresee for construction and operating costs as inflation continues to drive up prices? The timing of projects?

We are already seeing the increase in construction and maintenance costs level out somewhat, but in this market, it is as important as ever to start planning ahead. We are seeing lead times of up to one year for materials that are critical to golf course construction and maintenance due to supply chain issues, and delays of that magnitude can have a huge impact on project delivery and the overall budget.

Most of the reputable golf course contractors are also booked for at least two years out, so getting all project documentation completed and the permitting process started is as important as ever towards managing overall costs.

What is your Outlook on the industry embracing all these new technologies? What technological developments do you see as being essential long-term for operation? What is Vital and what is not?

In golf course design, drone technology is now a fully integrated part of our practice. We’re also using drones in golf course maintenance and construction and the technology has proven to be an extremely efficient one that I expect will continue to grow within our industry. GPS technology has also been an integral part of the industry and our business for quite a while, but there have been some significant advances with it as well in recent years. In fact, I have seen fully automated maintenance equipment capable of operating at night while courses are closed, and that has the potential for completely changing the dynamics of operating a golf course. We have used other technologies such as virtual reality in different areas of our business for many years and all signs indicate that VR will most definitely play a larger role in golf in the years to come.

Editor’s Note: In the following posts, you’ll hear from Jay Karen, CEO of the National Golf Course Owners Association; Steve Skinner, CEO of KemperSports; and Joe Beditz, CEO of the National Golf Foundation.