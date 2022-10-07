Golf Inc. announces Clubhouse of the Year winners

This year’s clubhouse of the year winners show off the natural beauty of their environments. Golf Inc. awarded four winners in the New Pubic Clubhouse category, two winners in the New Private Clubhouse category and five winners in the Private Clubhouse Renovation category.

Springdale in Cruso, NC, took first place in the New Public Clubhouse category. The golf course, built in 2018, sits amid rolling hills, creeks and dramatic scenery surrounding Cold Mountain. The owners wanted to preserve all of that and create what they described as a “secluded and peaceful mountain golf resort.”

It wasn’t this year’s only honoree that focused on openness and an embracing of the outdoors. Most of this year’s honorees sought to showcase the natural beauty of their environments with clubhouses that would be inviting and welcoming to everyone who walked through.

The other winners in the new private club category were Navarino Hills at Costa Navarino in Messinia, Greece, second place; and Dumbarnie Golf Links in Upper Largo, Fife, Scotland, third place. Capturing Honorable mention was The Preserve at Oak Meadows in Addison, Ill.

Menlo Country Club in Woodside, Calif., took first place Winner in the New Private Clubhouse category. Steven Gonzalez, general manager and chief operating officer, said the primary goal of the project was to expand and improve dining and social amenities, allowing for special events to take place without impeding members’ enjoyment of their club. The new facility has led to substantial renewed interest in the club as well as an influx of new members.

Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club in Surprise, Ariz., took second place in the new private clubhouse category.

Taking the first-place crown in the Private Clubhouse Renovation category was The Club at ArrowCreek in Reno, Nev. Let the good times roll” has long been an unofficial slogan of Reno, but recently that idea has shifted to encompass four-season outdoor recreation, which new owner Ray Conrad wanted to capture with the renovation.

The other winners in the private clubhouse renovation category were Shadow Wood Country Club in Estero, Fla., second place; Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Fla., third place; Estero Country Club, Estero, Fla., Honorable Mention; and The Country Club at Castle Pines in Castle Rock, Colo., Honorable Mention.

Judging for all categories was based on efficiency, aesthetics, vision and sustainability. Winners were chosen through blind judging.

New Public Clubhouse

FIRST PLACE

Springdale

Crusoe, NC

Owner: Lex West

Architect: Kuo Diedrich Chi Architects

Interior design: Traci Rhoads Interiors

Contractor: Vannoy Construction

Cost: $7.3 million

WHAT THE JUDGES SAID: “The goal of creating a resort-style destination is definitely achieved. The exterior and interior materials work well with the surrounding hill country. The ability to open the dining and bar area to the outdoor patio is an attractive feature.” – Robert Genter, vice president of Rees

SECOND PLACE

Navarino Hills at Costa Navarino

Messinia, Greece

Owner: Panorama SA

Architect: LZ Atelier/People

Interior design: LZ Atelier/People

Contractor: Redex

Cost: Not disclosed

THIRD PLACE

Dumbarnie Golf Links

Upper Largo, Fife, Scotland

Owner: Dumbarnie Golf Links

Architect: Steve Thomson, G1 Architects

Interior design: Alex MacKenzie, G1 Architects

Contractor: Thomas Johnstone

Cost: $2.8 million

HONORABLE MENTION

The Preserve at Oak Meadows

Addison, Ill.

Owner: Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

Architect: Knight E/A in Collaboration with Daniel Wohlfeil Design

Contractor: Pepper Construction Co.

Cost: $12.9 million

New Private Clubhouse

FIRST PLACE

Menlo Country Club

Woodside, Calif.

Owner: Menlo Country Club

Architect: Marsh and Associates

Interior design: Marsh and Associates

Contractor: Vance Brown Builders

Cost: Undisclosed

WHAT THE JUDGES SAID: “The large exterior windows facing the course provide amazing views and also provide an abundance of natural daylight to the interiors. The design provides great opportunities for exterior and interior dining. The center circulation stairway allows for quick access to amenities on both levels.” —Robert Genter

SECOND PLACE

Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club

Surprise, Ariz.

Owner: Toll Brothers

Architect: PHX Architecture

Interior design: Studio V

Contractor: Wespac Construction

Cost: $14.6 million

WHAT THE JUDGES SAID: “Use of outdoor space, water and clean lines give this clubhouse design a luxury presence. Ample patio space and use of palm trees add to the resort destination in a luxury home community.” – Bryan Woodward, managing director of Horseshoe Bay Resort

Private Clubhouse Renovation

FIRST PLACE

The Club at ArrowCreek

Reno, Nev.

Owner: Ray and Jeanne Conrad

Architect: PHX Architecture

Interior design: Trish Dietz Juniper Hill Furniture and Cindy Anderson with Troon

Contractor: SMC Construction Co.

Cost: $60 million

SECOND PLACE

Shadow Wood Country Club

Estero, Fla.

Owner: Member-owned

Architect: AM Design Group

Interior design: AM Design Group

Contractor: DeAngelis Diamond

Cost: $12.5 million

WHAT THE JUDGES SAID: “Beautiful interior and exterior renovation that blends natural use of sunlight into the interior, particularly in the pro shop. The bright and airy environment is warm and welcoming for members.”

-Bryan Woodward

THIRD PLACE

Ocean Reef Club

Key Largo, Fla.

Owner: Ocean Reef Club

Architect: Peacock + Lewis Architects and Planners

Interior design: HBA

Contractor: Craft Construction

Cost: $21 million

HONORABLE MENTION

Estero Country Club

Estero, Fla.

Owner: Member-owned

Architect: AM Design Group

Interior design: M Design Studio

Contractor: Heatherwood Construction Co.

Cost: $5.9 Million

HONORABLE MENTION

The Country Club at Castle Pines

Castle Rock, Colo.

Owner: Member-owned

Architect: Davis Partnership Architects

Interior design: Davis Partnership Architects

Contractor: Haselden Construction

Cost: $21.5 Million