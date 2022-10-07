Golf Inc. announces Clubhouse of the Year winners
This year’s clubhouse of the year winners show off the natural beauty of their environments. Golf Inc. awarded four winners in the New Pubic Clubhouse category, two winners in the New Private Clubhouse category and five winners in the Private Clubhouse Renovation category.
Springdale in Cruso, NC, took first place in the New Public Clubhouse category. The golf course, built in 2018, sits amid rolling hills, creeks and dramatic scenery surrounding Cold Mountain. The owners wanted to preserve all of that and create what they described as a “secluded and peaceful mountain golf resort.”
It wasn’t this year’s only honoree that focused on openness and an embracing of the outdoors. Most of this year’s honorees sought to showcase the natural beauty of their environments with clubhouses that would be inviting and welcoming to everyone who walked through.
The other winners in the new private club category were Navarino Hills at Costa Navarino in Messinia, Greece, second place; and Dumbarnie Golf Links in Upper Largo, Fife, Scotland, third place. Capturing Honorable mention was The Preserve at Oak Meadows in Addison, Ill.
Menlo Country Club in Woodside, Calif., took first place Winner in the New Private Clubhouse category. Steven Gonzalez, general manager and chief operating officer, said the primary goal of the project was to expand and improve dining and social amenities, allowing for special events to take place without impeding members’ enjoyment of their club. The new facility has led to substantial renewed interest in the club as well as an influx of new members.
Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club in Surprise, Ariz., took second place in the new private clubhouse category.
Taking the first-place crown in the Private Clubhouse Renovation category was The Club at ArrowCreek in Reno, Nev. Let the good times roll” has long been an unofficial slogan of Reno, but recently that idea has shifted to encompass four-season outdoor recreation, which new owner Ray Conrad wanted to capture with the renovation.
The other winners in the private clubhouse renovation category were Shadow Wood Country Club in Estero, Fla., second place; Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Fla., third place; Estero Country Club, Estero, Fla., Honorable Mention; and The Country Club at Castle Pines in Castle Rock, Colo., Honorable Mention.
Judging for all categories was based on efficiency, aesthetics, vision and sustainability. Winners were chosen through blind judging.
For additional details on the winning courses, check out the full feature in the latest issue of Golf Inc. magazine.
New Public Clubhouse
FIRST PLACE
Springdale
Crusoe, NC
Owner: Lex West
Architect: Kuo Diedrich Chi Architects
Interior design: Traci Rhoads Interiors
Contractor: Vannoy Construction
Cost: $7.3 million
WHAT THE JUDGES SAID: “The goal of creating a resort-style destination is definitely achieved. The exterior and interior materials work well with the surrounding hill country. The ability to open the dining and bar area to the outdoor patio is an attractive feature.” – Robert Genter, vice president of Rees
SECOND PLACE
Navarino Hills at Costa Navarino
Messinia, Greece
Owner: Panorama SA
Architect: LZ Atelier/People
Interior design: LZ Atelier/People
Contractor: Redex
Cost: Not disclosed
THIRD PLACE
Dumbarnie Golf Links
Upper Largo, Fife, Scotland
Owner: Dumbarnie Golf Links
Architect: Steve Thomson, G1 Architects
Interior design: Alex MacKenzie, G1 Architects
Contractor: Thomas Johnstone
Cost: $2.8 million
HONORABLE MENTION
The Preserve at Oak Meadows
Addison, Ill.
Owner: Forest Preserve District of DuPage County
Architect: Knight E/A in Collaboration with Daniel Wohlfeil Design
Contractor: Pepper Construction Co.
Cost: $12.9 million
New Private Clubhouse
FIRST PLACE
Menlo Country Club
Woodside, Calif.
Owner: Menlo Country Club
Architect: Marsh and Associates
Interior design: Marsh and Associates
Contractor: Vance Brown Builders
Cost: Undisclosed
WHAT THE JUDGES SAID: “The large exterior windows facing the course provide amazing views and also provide an abundance of natural daylight to the interiors. The design provides great opportunities for exterior and interior dining. The center circulation stairway allows for quick access to amenities on both levels.” —Robert Genter
SECOND PLACE
Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club
Surprise, Ariz.
Owner: Toll Brothers
Architect: PHX Architecture
Interior design: Studio V
Contractor: Wespac Construction
Cost: $14.6 million
WHAT THE JUDGES SAID: “Use of outdoor space, water and clean lines give this clubhouse design a luxury presence. Ample patio space and use of palm trees add to the resort destination in a luxury home community.” – Bryan Woodward, managing director of Horseshoe Bay Resort
Private Clubhouse Renovation
FIRST PLACE
The Club at ArrowCreek
Reno, Nev.
Owner: Ray and Jeanne Conrad
Architect: PHX Architecture
Interior design: Trish Dietz Juniper Hill Furniture and Cindy Anderson with Troon
Contractor: SMC Construction Co.
Cost: $60 million
SECOND PLACE
Shadow Wood Country Club
Estero, Fla.
Owner: Member-owned
Architect: AM Design Group
Interior design: AM Design Group
Contractor: DeAngelis Diamond
Cost: $12.5 million
WHAT THE JUDGES SAID: “Beautiful interior and exterior renovation that blends natural use of sunlight into the interior, particularly in the pro shop. The bright and airy environment is warm and welcoming for members.”
-Bryan Woodward
THIRD PLACE
Ocean Reef Club
Key Largo, Fla.
Owner: Ocean Reef Club
Architect: Peacock + Lewis Architects and Planners
Interior design: HBA
Contractor: Craft Construction
Cost: $21 million
HONORABLE MENTION
Estero Country Club
Estero, Fla.
Owner: Member-owned
Architect: AM Design Group
Interior design: M Design Studio
Contractor: Heatherwood Construction Co.
Cost: $5.9 Million
HONORABLE MENTION
The Country Club at Castle Pines
Castle Rock, Colo.
Owner: Member-owned
Architect: Davis Partnership Architects
Interior design: Davis Partnership Architects
Contractor: Haselden Construction
Cost: $21.5 Million