Golf in the winter? It’s for a great cause in the Republic News, Sports, Jobs

Save the date. That’s our advice to Residents and visitors alike when Feb. 25 rolls around in Republic.

That’s because on that day, Republic will host its annual Tennis Ball Golf tournament to raise funds for its community

For the 11th year, participants will have the chance to win big while enjoying some fresh air by playing a nine-hole round of golf in the snow with a tennis ball.

This year, the tournament will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 from noon-5:30 pm at the Northern Lights Campground in Republic, a recent Mining Journal story on the matter noted.

In the beginning, funds raised from the tourney were used to support the township’s Fireworks display.

While the tournament still provides the funds for the Fireworks fund, proceeds are also donated towards a family/group in need due to medical purposes.

The TBG Tournament has raised over $22,000 over the years.

Cash prizes will be given for players coming in 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

For more information or how to register, visit online at Facebook.com/RepublicTBGolf.

What could be better, having a good time while supporting a positive cause.