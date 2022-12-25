Golf in paradise? This course was easily my favorite I played in ’22

Punta Espada’s par-4 3rd hole is the golfer’s first taste of playing along the water. Evan Schiller Photography

At the eastern tip of the Dominican Republic, paradise is everywhere. It’s where the perfect blue of the Caribbean Sea meets the seemingly Limitless Atlantic Ocean. It’s defined by the friendly locals you meet, the pristine beaches, palm trees and deep breaths of fresh air.

Punta Cana is the definition of paradise, and it’s the perfect setting for Incredible golf. The area is home to three courses on our Top 100 Courses You Can Play list, and I was lucky enough to make it up at Punta Espada.

It’s 7 am on a winter morning. Back at home, it’s surely below freezing and pitch-black outside. But in Punta Cana, an orange sun slowly rises over the water on this 75° morning. My girlfriend, Lindsay, and I couldn’t be happier. We each grab a set of rental clubs and meet Dee, our caddy for the day.

The first tee at Punta Espada, admittedly, is nothing special. A simple 360-yard par-4 gets you started by focusing solely on the golf. Lindsay and I both hit the green in regulation, which was the first and last time that happened that day. With all that comes next, you wouldn’t care about your score either.

After finishing on the first green and walking towards the 2ndn.d tee box, Dee stopped us and pointed up at a Giant rock. He told us there’s a path we should walk up for our first Incredible view of the day, and he was right.

Well, I wasn’t playing the tips. But we made sure to take in the views they provide on Punta Espada’s 2nd tee. Dee takes a picture of us before Lindsay attempts her birdie putt on the 16th.

From all the way up there on the back tees, you bask in the glory of a 600+ yard par-5. In true Nicklaus fashion, the hole doglegs right around a small Pond that calmly flows into the ocean. Standing at eye level with massive, fluffy clouds, we realized we were just at the start of an Incredible golf experience.

By the time we make the 3rd fairway, those fluffy clouds turn into a rainstorm, which is over as fast as we putt for doubles and triples on the 4th green. After three holes with beautiful seafront views, the routing turns us back inland.

This, in my opinion, is what makes Punta Espada so special. There isn’t a stretch of just a few signature holes on the water. Its routing reminds you why you’re there throughout your round, returning you to the shore four different times throughout. Even when you’re relatively nowhere near that water, elevated Inland holes still manage to provide breathtaking views of Endless blue from afar.

Lindsay hits from the 9th tee box, which boasts a great view of the water after four straight Inland holes. Golfers are easily distracted by breathtaking views from Punta Espada’s 13th tee.

On the back nine, the Waterside holes feature dramatic cliffs and rock formations. The course’s signature hole, the 200-yard 13th, requires you to carry a small Inlet with nothing but water to your left. My normal miss is right, but I duck-hooked my tee shot straight into the sea.

Neither of us played out best on the closing holes, but it didn’t matter. Dee kept us Laughing while we soaked in the sun and the smell of the ocean. We spent a beautiful morning togetherplaying golf is a perfect day in paradise, and I wouldn’t have traded that for shooting the course record anywhere else.