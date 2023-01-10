Golf in January isn’t unusual, but these crowds are

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golf in January? For many Kentuckians, the answer is: sure, why not?

What You Need To Know Iroquois Golf Course has kicked off the new year with an unusually busy January

Public golf courses remain open during winter months as long as there is no frost

Area Golfers have not been dissuaded by 40-degree temps

It’s hard to believe just a few weeks ago, Kentucky was experiencing near record cold and clearing several inches of snow. Then as the new year began, Residents felt a 60 degree swing, which inspired many to take up their swings.

Temperatures were in the 50s during the opening of 2023 and that brought busy crowds to the Iroquois Golf Course.

“On Monday (January 2nd) they had 100 people play up here,” one golfer said.

Another touted this was his first time playing January golf. “This is definitely a first for me. I’ve never played in January.”

A sign urging caution is displayed at the Iroquois Golf Course in Louisville, Ky. (Spectrum News 1/Jonathon Gregg)

January golf isn’t totally unheard of, but owners said having players on every hole is. Carts were in short supply during the opening weekend of 2023.

When Spectrum News drove the course, Tony Anderson and his brother Mike had just hit the Back 9.

“It’s nice out, but the air is heavy,” Anderson remarked.

Mike Anderson has been golfing better than 50 years. In fact, he caddied professionally as a young man and was even invited to go pro.

“I had an invite when I was 28 years old to get my card, and the money I was offered wasn’t quite enough. I was working. I had a kid at the time and never went back after that,” the Younger Anderson said.

The Brothers were encouraged to play with the sunny skies and warmer than average temperatures, even if some of the low-lying areas were a little soggy.

The Andersons have been playing on Louisville’s south side for decades and are excited to start 2023 on an upswing.

“For soupy as it is, it’s not too bad,” Mike Anderson added.

His brother, playing through that soup, is still playing bogie golf. That’s many golfer’s dream.

Iroquois Golf Course is open every month of the year as long as there is no frost or significant standing water.