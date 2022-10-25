Golf in Death Valley means marveling at nature below sea level

Furnace Creek Golf Course in Death Valley, California, is the lowest golf course in the world.

Furnace Creek Golf Course measures less than 6,300 yards from the tips (par 70), but being below sea level means the ball doesn’t fly as far.

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A trip to Death Valley in the eastern California desert is a trip predicated on viewing nature.

Titus Canyon, Badwater Basin, Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes and Harmony Borax Works are just part of the hottest, lowest, and driest place in North America.

Yet here, like an Oasis in the desert, sits Furnace Creek Golf Course.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button