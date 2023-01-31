Golf Heritage Society: To exhibit at GCSAA Conference and Trade Show

Pittsburgh, Pa. (January 31, 2023) – The Golf Heritage Society ( GolfHeritage.org ) will have a presence at the GCSAA Conference and Trade Show, to take place Feb. 6-9, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. The GHS will be located in Booth #3364, where attendees can interact with leaders of the Society to discover all the GHS has to offer.

“We look forward to being part of the GCSAA Conference and Trade Show again this year,” said Dr. Bern Bernacki, president of the GHS. “The GHS leadership will have the opportunity to share with GCSAA members and other attendees the various ways in which the Society honors and preserves the history of the game.”

One unique fact connecting the GHS and the GCSAA is that Mel Lucas, who was the fourth president of what was then known as the Golf Collectors Society, also served as president of the GCSAA, in 1980. He is the only person to have served that role in both organizations.

“I’ve had the Honor of serving as president of both the GCSAA and the GHS,” Lucas said. “From my unique vantage point, I can attest to the important role that both organizations play in generating greater interest in golf’s history as well as its future growth and sustainability.”

GHS membership benefits include regional and national gatherings, an informative and entertaining Quarterly Magazine titled The Golfa superb website with over 50 years of archives, Zoom interviews with prominent people in the game and best of all, unrivaled camaraderie with others who value the history and traditions of the game.

About the Golf Heritage Society

Founded in 1970, the GHS is a global nonprofit organization that honors and promotes golf history. The annual membership fee is $50.

For information or to join the GHS, visit GolfHeritage.org .