Golf Heritage Society announces 2023 National Convention site

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (October 25, 2022) – The Golf Heritage Society (GolfHeritage.org) announced that it will hold its 52nd National Convention Oct. 11-14, 2023, in Lexington, Ky. A full agenda of workshops, golf history programs and golf outings is being planned, as well as the ever-popular trade show, where some of the world’s most fascinating golf collectibles will be available for trade or purchase.

“The GHS looks forward to hosting an unforgettable national convention again next year,” said Dr. Bern Bernacki, president of the Society, “with a variety of programs and activities for attendees to enjoy. Lexington’s attractions, including horse racing, distillery tours and historic destinations, will provide additional options before or after the convention.”

The announcement followed the conclusion of the recent GHS 2022 convention in Indianapolis that featured a workshop on the preservation of golf artifacts; a USGA presentation on its new facility in Pinehurst, along with the relocation of the new World Golf Hall of Fame there; an architects’ panel is Pete and Alice Dye; two golf outings; and the trade show, which was open to the public.

About the Golf Heritage Society

Founded in 1970, the GHS is a global nonprofit organization that honors and preserves golf’s history. The annual membership fee is $50. To join the GHS, visit GolfHeritage.org.

Contact:

Sally J. Sportsman

407-227-4706

[email protected]