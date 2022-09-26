‘Golf heaven:’ Creekside’s Bryson Hughes wins Pebble Beach Junior Am

Bryson Hughes has won a few junior golf tournaments in his day.

But scoring a Trophy at Pebble Beach Tops all of them to this point.

The Creekside High sophomore who represented First Tee-North Florida won the male Junior-Am title at the PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Championship on Sunday at the Pebble Beach Golf Links at Pebble Beach, Calif.

Playing with Champions Tour member Alex Cejka, Hughes’ team shot 63 in the final round and finished at 18-under 198. They tied for first and won in a scorecard playoff.

