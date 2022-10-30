Golf Heads to the Bear Brawl for Final 36 Holes of the Fall

LIVE SCORING

NEW ORLEANS – Coming off a rough outing last week at the Pinetree Intercollegiate the University of New Orleans golf team will look to bounce back when they travel to Waco, Texas for the 36-hole Bear Brawl on Monday.

FORMAT

The event will be a unique one for the Privateers, just 36-holes over two rounds with shotgun starts beginning at 8 am The last time the Privateers played in a 36-hole event not affected by inclement weather was in Head Coach Jeff Lorio ‘s first season – the 2017 Tiger Classic. New Orleans finished that event in sixth place after shooting a 658 at the University Club of Baton Rouge.

The following other schools are confirmed to compete in the event: Baylor A (host), Baylor B (host)Oral Roberts, Stephen F. Austin Texas Arlington, and UTRGV.

THE LINEUP

1 – Maximilian Wojciechowski Sophomore | 73.3 avg.

2 – Pepe de la Concepcion Quilez Freshman | 74.9 avg.

3 – Canon Clark Freshman | 78.7 avg.

4 – Mason Roberts Sophomore | 76.3 avg.

5 – Gabriel Gallego Freshman | 76.5 avg.

THE COURSE

Ridgewood Country Club – Waco, Texas.

6,641 Yards, Par-70

73.7 Rating, Slope 140

WEATHER

Monday – Pleasant, high of 71 low of 55, 0% chance of rain, E Winds at 5mph, gusts of 6mph.

LAST TIME ON THE COURSE

In his first career start Mason Roberts finished inside the top-10, tied for 8th place after shooting rounds of 73, 71 and 76 (200) at the Pinetree Intercollegiate. Unfortunately, the rest of the Privateers did not fare nearly as well, and the team finished in 11thth place with a score of 937 – their highest non-Southland Championship score since the 2016 Samford Intercollegiate.

11 New Orleans, U. of 300, 312, 325 | 937

T8 Mason Roberts (4) 73, 71, 76 | 220

T27 Pepe De La Concepcion Quilez (1) 75, 77 .77 | 229

T56 Kyle Bennett (2) 72, 84, 85 | 241

61 Thomas Artigas (5) 80, 83, 87 | 250

T62 Grayson Gilbert (3) 84, 81, 87 | 252

LAST TIME AT THE BEAR BRAWL

The Privateers have never played at Ridgewood Country Club, or in the Bear Brawl before.

