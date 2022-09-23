Golf Heads to Gateway National for the Derek Dolenc Invitational Early Next Week

LIVE SCORING | JEFF LORIO INTERVIEW

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Golf team will hop on an airplane for the trip to Madison, Ill. and head to Gateway National Golf Links for the second straight year to compete in the Derek Dolenc Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

Three Privateer freshman made their debut last time out at the Grover Page Classic – Pepe De La Concepcion Quilez , Canon Clark and Gabriel Gallego . A fourth Privateer is in line to make his UNO debut this season – Maximilan Wojciechowski. The sophomore transfer from Wichita State played in two tournaments last year for the Shockers averaging 78.1 with 10 birdies and a pair of eagles.

FORMAT

36 holes of golf on Monday, 18 on Tuesday. Shotgun format. Make times begin at 8:15 am

The following other schools are confirmed to compete in the event: SIUE (host)Bradley, Eastern Illinois, Green Bay, Idaho, Lindenwood, Missouri State, Murray State, Omaha, Southeastern, Southern Indiana, Samford, UT-Martin and Weber State.

THE LINEUP

Pepe De La Concepcion Quilez Freshman, 72.3 avg. Maximilian Wojciechowski Sophomore, making his Privateer debut. Thomas Artigas Junior, 74.0 avg. Kyle Bennett Sophomore, 73.0 avg. Grayson Gilbert Senior, 75.3 avg.

INDEPENDENTS

None

THE COURSE

Gateway National Golf Links – Madison, Ill.

7016 yards, par 71.

75.0 rating, 138 slope.

WEATHER CONDITIONS

Monday – 0% chance of rain, high of 71 low of 49, NW Winds at 12 mph.

Tuesday – 0%, chance of rain, high of 69 low of 43, NW wins at 12mph – gusts of 28mph.

LAST TIME ON THE COURSE

Three freshmen made their collegiate debut for UNO with the Privateers finishing in eighth place at the Grover Page Classic. Pepe De La Concepcion Quilez finished top-20 in a strong debut, while Gabriel Gallego – playing as an independent – ​​and Canon Clark also made their first appearances. The 882 at Jackson Country Club was the program’s second lowest score there it’s five Appearances at the Grover Page Classic.

8 New Orleans, U. of 293, 289, 300 |882

T20 Pepe De La Concepcion Quilez (2) 72, 72, 73 | 217

T31 Kyle Bennett (5) 72, 68, 79 | 219

T47 Thomas Artigas (4) 75, 73, 74 | 222

T60 Grayson Gilbert (3) 74, 76, 76 | 226

T60 Gabriel Gallego (I) 74, 75, 77 | 226

T88 Canon Clark (1) 79, 80, 77 | 236

LAST TIME AT THE DEREK DOLENC INVITATIONAL

Last season New Orleans finished in third place after rounds of 296, 290 and 285. Brady Bennett sank 15 birdies on his way to his second consecutive 208 score and a second place finish. Florian Moosmeier finished just behind Brady with a final tally of 211 tying him for third place. It was the first time two Privateers finished in the top three of a tournament individually since 2017.

3 New Orleans, U. of 296, 290, 285 | 871

2 Brady Bennett (1) 70, 69, 69 | 208

T3 Florian Moosmeier (4) 72, 70, 69 | 211

T45 Grayson Gilbert (2) 76, 82, 69 | 227

T69 Henry Augenstein (3) 78, 76, 80 | 234

T72 Lukas Heckmann (5) 82, 75, 78 | 235

