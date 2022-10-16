Golf Heads to Big 12 Match Play Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team returns to action Monday through Wednesday at the Big 12 Match Play Championship. The event will take place at The Clubs at Houston Oaks, in Hockley, Texas, outside of Houston.

West Virginia enters as the No. 10 seed and a member of Pool B. Teams in Pool A will be No. 1 Texas Tech (1), No. 21 Texas (4), Kansas State (5), TCU (8) and Iowa State (9), while Pool B will be No. 11 Oklahoma (2), No. 12 Oklahoma State (3), Baylor (6), Kansas (7) and West Virginia (10).

For the fifth consecutive season, teams will compete at the par-71, 7,007-yard The Clubs at Houston Oaks. The tournament will feature match play rather than stroke play.

During pool play, each team will play matches during four sessions and have one session off. Teams will get three points for a win and one point for a draw. During the final round, the first-place match will feature the team with the highest point total from Pool A competing against the team with the highest point total from Pool B. The third-place match will be between the teams with the second-highest point total from their respective pools, and so on.

The Mountaineers will have Monday morning off before facing No. 11 Oklahoma Monday afternoon On Tuesday, WVU will face Kansas in the morning and No. 12 Oklahoma State in the afternoon. The Mountaineers will face Baylor Wednesday morning before awaiting their opponent for the final round Wednesday afternoon.

Senior Trent Tipton Juniors Jackson Davenport and Will Stakel sophomores Todd Duncan and Max Green and freshman Caleb Wilson will compete for the Mountaineers. Six players will represent each team per match.

Results for both tournaments will be available at Golfstat.com.