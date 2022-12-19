“Golf has become younger” – Tiger Woods on the influx of lesser-aged players in the sport

US golfer Tiger Woods went pro when he was just 21 years old. In an almost two-decade-long career, he has not only built an illustrious legacy, but has also been a key witness to the changes that golf has undergone over the years.

Golf has always been a sport that offers a longer shelf life to its players, so it has seen several older competitors and champions. One of the key evolutions that golf has gone through in Woods’ time is the influx of young players in the sport.

Tiger Woods talked about this at the press conference for the PNC Championship. They said that golf needed to “re-look” at itself to make it better for the younger crop of golfers.

“I do, I really do. I think that golf has had to re-look at itself globally and how it can be better and how we can make the Portals for the next generation of players better.”

Woods further added that when he started out, the average age of players in tournaments like the Presidents Cup, Ryder Cup, and press cups was older. So, as golf becomes younger, there needs to be better access for the younger lot.

“So, I mean, you look at the average age of what, the Presidents Cup. I mean, it was like 26 years old. It’s not like the Ryder Cups and press cups I was a part of when I first came out here. You know, most of the guys were in their 30s and 40s. Golf has become Younger and we need to have access for these kids to be able to experience that now.”

What happened to Tiger Woods and son Charlie at the 2022 PNC Championship?