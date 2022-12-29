Golf Hall of Fame Blessed

WAILUA — Kaua’i Golf Association President Dick Ueoka was content on Wednesday, as Robert Ahana officiated the wooden Kaua’i Golf Hall of Fame exhibit installed on the walls of the Wailua Golf Course.

“It’s almost the new year,” Ueoka said. “We have to complete this before the year ends.”

The Kaua’i Golf Association and County of Kaua’i launched the Hall of Honor in March 2022, when the initial inductees — Toyo Shirai, David Ishii and Guy Yamamoto — were honored by Mayor Derek SK Kawakami and members of the Kaua’i County Council, witnessed by Ueoka and other KGA members.

“This was Mr. Ueoka’s vision,” said Wally Rezentes Jr., Deputy director of the county Department of Parks and Recreation.

“He had a vision, and worked to establish this Hall of Fame program for the sport and the contributions made by our Kaua’i inductees to the game of golf. It took a little longer than we expected, but it was packaged with the new signs for the golf course and welcoming messages.”

Ueoka said the three inductees were selected by a panel that included himself, state Rep. Jimmy Tokioka, Art Fujita, Sean Doi and Jonathan Ota.

Initially limited to being nominated by the committee, Ueoka said Kaua’i Golf Association has opened up the process so any KGA member is capable of nominating a Hall of Fame candidate.

“This ties in with the KGA mission of promoting golf on Kaua’i,” Ueoka said. “Lunch is at Tip Top. Dutch treat.”

