GOLF GENIUS INTRODUCES GOLF GENIUS COACH 360

Cloud-Hosted Platform Combines New Innovations with Integrated Tools for a Complete Coaching Solution

Wayne, PA, USA — Golf Genius announced today the immediate availability of Golf Genius Coach 360 (“Coach 360”)an “all-in-one” integrated platform designed for PGA professionals and golf coaches. Coach 360 helps coaches easily schedule lessons, enhance the teaching process, organize and store lesson details, and facilitate ongoing collaboration with their students.

According to Chris Kallmeyer, Co-CEO of Golf Genius: “Our team has spent considerable time analyzing the golf instruction landscape, listening to PGA teaching professionals, and assessing in-market coaching tools which typically operate independently. We believe that Coach 360 represents a breakthrough because it combines new, innovative features and is designed to integrate with popular tools. This approach yields a powerful, comprehensive solution that will help coaches work more efficiently, Foster long-term student/coach relationships, strengthen retention, and deliver a productive and enjoyable learning experience to students.”

Coach 360 provides a single, integrated solution for coaches, as compared to the standalone features found in other products. Mobile and web-based Lesson Scheduling allows students and coaches to eliminate time-consuming back and forth exchanges by sharing access to schedule details. Lesson Capture allows a Coach to Capture multiple videos in a lesson as well as voice overs and collect these into a concise lesson summary to be shared with a student. An important component of lesson Capture is video analysis, which is integrated into Coach 360, and includes tools to manage video uploads in low connectivity zones. The Coach Dashboard and Student Locker display relevant student information in one place while providing efficient management of student activity, videos, communication preferences, and lesson summaries with key takeaways. Coach 360 also features an in-app Instruction Feed to effectively connect and share information with students and a Notifications feature so students can automatically receive lesson confirmation and cancellation notices via email, text messaging and banners in accordance with user preferences.

Bob Dolan, Head PGA Golf Professional at Columbia Country Club, contributed his insights and experience to the development of Coach 360. According to Dolan: “I am excited about the first release of this new and different approach to helping golf coaches manage both the instructional and business side of their profession. This integrated platform has tremendous potential to help coaches and their students collaborate more effectively.”

Added Mike Zisman, Co-CEO of Golf Genius: “We’re grateful to the scores of PGA professionals like Bob who helped shape this new product. Our Coach interviews led us to focus on three goals that we believe will provide significant value to golf coaches: help them efficiently and effectively manage their business, assist in Collaborating and communicating with students; and employ great technology to successfully develop the skills of every student no matter how experienced or new to the game.”

Golf Genius Coach 360 is available immediately. The cost for a one-year subscription is US $2,300 per facility with discounts available to existing Golf Genius customers.

For more information, please visit https://www.golfgenius.com/coach360

About Golf Genius:

Golf Genius provides innovative software solutions to over 10,500 private clubs, public courses, resorts, associations, and Tours in over 60 countries. Golf Genius also serves national associations including the USGA, Golf Canada, England Golf, the Legends Tour, the European Tour, and the PGAs of America, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Japan, Portugal, and New Zealand. The company has approximately 200 employees, including 65 PGA professionals, with sales and support operations in the United States, Canada, the UK, Europe and Australia.